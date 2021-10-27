US official berates Xi Jinping for his early absence from G20 and COP26 meetings

A senior US official called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday for failing to attend two impending world conferences in Europe, contrasting with President Joe Biden’s plans to engage in forceful meetings with other world leaders.

The veiled blow preceded meetings of the Group of 20 economic nations on Saturday and Sunday in Rome – long seen as an opportunity to ease US-China tensions – and COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, which begins Sunday and continues. until November 12.

“President Xi has chosen not to attend these summits. He has chosen not to leave China at all in calendar year 2021 to see a leader. That is of course his choice,” the President said. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. “President Biden thinks it is important that he has the opportunity to have a face to face engagement with Xi Jinping.”

Neither Xi nor Russian President Vladimir Putin intend to attend in person, citing concerns about Covid-19. The absence of the authoritarian rulers could give Washington more opportunities to continue its strategy of close alignment with other countries also frustrated by Beijing.

Sullivan said the United States could engage with China and Russia through other channels, adding that it is possible to work with Beijing on environmental issues while pressuring it to improve its record on the matter. of human rights.

China has come under global criticism over its policies in Xinjiang – where numerous solar panels are produced – amid allegations that up to 1 million Uighurs have been held in detention camps that Beijing has held. qualified as employment centers.

“We can both take a strong stand against forced labor, against forced labor wherever it occurs, including in Xinjiang,” Sullivan said. “We can both get the solar deployment we need and we can stand up for our values ​​unabashedly and unequivocally. “

Sullivan said the White House remains interested in hosting a Biden-Xi meeting in any format possible by the end of the year.

“If this is not possible in person due to Xi’s travel constraints, then doing it by virtual meeting is the best thing to do,” Sullivan said at a press briefing. “In an era of intense competition between the United States and China, intense diplomacy at the highest levels and diplomacy at the leadership level are essential to effectively manage this relationship. “

Sourabh Gupta, a researcher at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington, said the pandemic could largely explain Xi’s decision, but other factors could be at play.

China fears Xi will sit down with Biden before relations improve, he said, or maybe even worse, to have cordial climate meetings to see the United States return to a relatively hard line.

“It would make President Xi lose face at home,” Gupta said. “They don’t want to be played by the Americans.”

The G20 is poised to consider a host of issues, including global supply chain constraints, Iran’s nuclear position, the economy, and a global minimum corporate tax, among others.

U.S. officials have said Biden would rather go to the G20 and COP26 with two bills signed now before Congress is enacted, but denied his position was weaker if they didn’t. The bills, entangled in heavy political wrangling, would allocate billions of dollars to fight climate change and disease, rebuild infrastructure and boost the U.S. economy.

World leaders, said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, “understand that it can be a long and messy process when a bill becomes law here in the United States.”

However, any sign that the United States was trying to ease tensions ahead of any US-China summit was difficult to discern, as the two countries continue to maneuver, position and leverage their relationship further. in addition conflictual.

In a certain gesture to upset Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday presented Taiwan as a beacon of democracy that deserves a more important role at the United Nations. Beijing, which sees the autonomous island as a renegade province, has sought to deny Taipei an international presence or diplomatic recognition.

“Taiwan has become a democratic achievement,” in favor of transparency, human rights and the rule of law, Blinken said in a statement ahead of his scheduled departure for Europe on Friday. “Taiwan is essential to the global high-tech economy and a hub for travel, culture and education. We are one of the many member states of the United Nations who regard Taiwan as a valued partner and a trusted friend.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Washington referred to an earlier statement in which it accused Taipei of “brown-nosed foreign forces” and “separatism” and warned Washington against deteriorating Sino-US relations.

Also on Tuesday, in another irritant, the Federal Communications Commission voted to revoke and end China Telecom Americas’ authority to provide telecommunications services to the United States.

And in an effort to strengthen the United States’ position in East Asia, the Biden administration announced a US $ 100 million initiative to support Southeast Asian countries in economic recovery, l education, environment and relief from Covid-19.

Speaking at a virtual summit of the Association of 10 Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), Biden said he plans to visit the region soon and that Washington is determined to deepen its efforts. relationships.

“Our partnership is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, which has been the foundation of our shared security and prosperity,” Biden said. “The United States strongly supports Asean’s prospects for the Indo-Pacific and the regional rules-based order.”

Washington has repeatedly criticized China’s “Belt and Road” initiative and “vaccine diplomacy,” but some diplomatic observers have pointed out that it does not offer Beijing-dependent countries much of an alternative for loans. , infrastructure and aid.

Tuesday’s $ 100 million program is relatively modest, Gupta said, and the United States would make more friends with a well-thought-out and cohesive strategy backed by development banks.

“It’s more or less symbolic. He couldn’t come in empty-handed,” he said of Biden. “But there is no game plan.”

The US initiative would provide the region with up to US $ 40 million for healthcare, training and research on Covid-19; US $ 20.5 million for climate change research and remediation; $ 20 million in loans and financing for economic recovery; and $ 20.5 million for education and gender equality.

While small compared to the tens of billions of dollars China is spending, Tuesday’s Asean announcement and other statements appeared to be aimed at underscoring Washington’s return to the world stage after America’s “America First” policies. the Trump administration who have often alienated allies and adversaries.

“Neither China nor Russia will attend the summit in person at the leadership level – largely, it seems, because of Covid-19,” Sullivan said. “The United States and Europe will be there. They will be there, energized and united at the G20 and at COP26, to lead the agenda.”

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

RELATED VIDEO FROM THE ARCHIVES