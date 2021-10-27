Woodward, Costa report Trump called Willard Hotel a “war room” on the eve of the Capitol riot





Former President Donald Trump is said to have called into a war room at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, on the eve of the Capitol riot on January 6.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, who appeared on Monday for an interview with Watergate Detective Bob Woodward, his colleague and co-author of their new book Peril, said the call to advisers Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman on Jan. 5 raises questions. on the extent of the White House’s involvement in conversations about efforts to overturn election results in 2020 and beyond.

These Trump allies, who have set up a so-called “command center” at Willard, according to the Washington Post, have focused on finding a legal strategy to block or delay certification of Joe Biden’s victory. in 2020, placing their hopes on the vice president. Mike Pence.

BOB WOODWARD FINDS “SEVEN CONSPIRATORY ACTIONS” BY TRUMP AND BANNON

Costa, who said he was outside the hotel that night and saw Proud Boys and Oath Keepers meeting there, said Trump’s call to the “command center “had occurred shortly after Trump and Pence had a one-on-one meeting on the night of January. 5 when Pence informed the President that he did not have the power to reject electoral votes. The Vice President also informed Congress of this conclusion.

That night was weird because we didn’t know at the time that Trump was in the White House, hitting Pence in the Oval Office one-on-one meeting and then after it didn’t go well for Trump he calls the war room Willard, ”Costa said. “It’s not just a Willard War Room happening in isolation across the street. President calls, Trump calls.

He’s coordinating that effort to speak for Pence, Costa continued. Remember, late at night, as you explained earlier, Trump released a statement saying that Pence agrees with me. He does take on the vice-presidency, at least in terms of public message. And all of this is only a few hours before the insurgency. “

Woodward said he spoke to a former Republican head of the Justice Department’s criminal division, who said Trump may have violated section 371 of the 18th U.S. Code, which states that two or more people who work together for committing an offense against the United States are guilty. of conspiracy.

I’m sorry that sounds technical, but it’s a law that says it’s a crime to defraud the government in a deceptive way, and that’s exactly what they’ve done here, ”said Woodward.

Trump told Fox News in June that he and Pence have a “good relationship” even after the 45th president criticized his former No.2 for his lack of “courage” to prevent lawmakers from certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of current President Joe. Biden, a process interrupted by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

Trump was impeached by the House for incitement to sit in Congress on Jan.6, but was acquitted by a GOP-led Senate despite seven Republicans voting to convict him.

A select House committee is currently investigating the planning for the events of January 6.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican member of the Jan. 6 panel, said arguments by Trump and Bannon that relevant information sought by the committee is protected by executive privilege “appears to reveal” that Trump was “personally involved in the process. planning and execution. “of the events of January 6.

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi who is the chairman of the House Select Committee on Jan.6, said in a CBS interview on Sunday “there is no doubt” when asked what point the attack on the Capitol was premeditated and he mentioned a subpoena against Bannon. Last week, the House voted to send him back to the DOJ for contempt of Congress for not cooperating.

“Obviously the direction of the committee is to look at this premeditation, to make sure we identify it, but the worst-kept secret in America is that Donald Trump invited individuals to come to Washington on January 6. . hell “would break loose. Steve Bannon was part of the conversation and the promotion on January 6. The very podcast we just heard talks about it. Steve Bannon was in the War Room and he was at the Willard Hotel doing a lot that’s why we called him to appear, ”said Thompson.

If the Justice Department prosecutes Bannon and he is found guilty, he could face fines of up to $ 100,000 and up to one year in prison. Woodward predicted last week that the DOJ will go further and appoint a special advocate to investigate the “massive Watergate-style attempt to destroy the presidential election process.”

