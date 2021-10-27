Wildlife agencies overturn Trump’s endangered species rules





BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) President Joe Bidens’ administration on Tuesday announced plans to reverse two environmental setbacks under former President Donald Trump that limited habitat protection for endangered plants and wildlife.

The proposal to drop the two Trump-era rules by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to overturn regulations that Democrats and advocates say wildlife, favor the industry over the environment.

Designating land and water as critical for the survival of vulnerable species can limit mining, oil drilling and other developments. This has made the designations a flashpoint for conflicts between environmental and commercial interests.

Industry groups and Congressional Republicans have long viewed the Endangered Species Act as an obstacle to economic development. Under Trump, they were successful in pushing to weaken the regulation of laws with changes that gave more weight to economic development and other interests.

The Trump administration’s changes have been supported by a range of industry groups who have said economic impacts had not been sufficiently considered in previous US government decisions on wildlife. These groups ranged from ranching and ranching organizations to trade associations representing oil, gas and mining interests.

Officials in the Biden administration have admitted in documents released to the federal registry that by rescinding the Trump rules, they were adopting views that federal wildlife agencies rejected just a few months ago.

But officials in the Biden administration said a reassessment of Trump’s policies showed them to be problematic because they limited the ability of governments to advance conservation by protecting areas where plants and animals are found.

Assistant Secretary of Fisheries, Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz said the proposal would align the Endangered Species Law with its original intent and purpose, protecting and recovering the biological heritage of the Americas. for future generations.

Republican lawmakers backed off. Arkansas Representative Bruce Westerman, the GOP’s senior member of the House natural resources committee, on Tuesday called for a muffled reversal of needed reforms to the endangered species law.

Westerman and other Republicans have said they are tabling legislation to make the Trump rules permanent. This is unlikely to pass as long as the Democrats retain control of the House and Senate.

The rule changes under Trump were finalized in his last few weeks in office, meaning they had little time to make a significant impact. No new critical habitat designation has been affected by the rules since they came into effect in January, Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Brian Hires said.

One allows the government to deny protection of habitat for endangered animals and plants in areas that could derive greater economic benefits from development. Democratic lawmakers and wildlife advocates have complained that this would potentially open up land to more drilling and other activities.

The other rule provided a definition of habitat that critics said would exclude locations that species might need to use in the future, as climate change disrupts ecosystems.

Both rules came in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling implicating a highly endangered southern frog, the Dusky Gopher Frog.

In that case, a unanimous court criticized the government for its way of identifying critical habitat for the 3-inch-long (8.9-centimeter-long) frogs that survive in a few ponds in Mississippi.

The problem arose after a logging company, Weyerhaeuser, sued when land it owned in Louisiana was designated as critical in case the frogs return there in the future.

Trump officials have described the changes as giving more deference to local governments when they want to build things like schools and hospitals.

But the rules have allowed potential exemptions from habitat protection for a much wider range of developments, including at the behest of private companies that lease federal land or have permits to use it. Government-issued leases and permits may allow energy development, grazing, recreation, logging and other commercial uses of public lands.

Environmentalists who have urged Biden to reverse Trump’s conservation policies have said the abandonment of habitat rules marks a major step toward that goal.

You really can’t save endangered species without protecting the places where they live or need to live, said Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity.

Still pending, he said, changes are expected to a Trump-era rule that reduced protections for wildlife classified as threatened with extinction, a less urgent protection status than endangered.

Animals potentially affected by the changes include the struggling prairie chicken, a prairie bird found in five south-central states, and the rare dune lizard that lives among the oil fields of West Texas and from eastern New Mexico, conservationists have said. .

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-joe-biden-business-environment-environment-and-nature-dbe7b48f7712d4787fba60e8a79770bb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos