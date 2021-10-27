Explained: What is Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission?





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission, which will seek to address three critical gaps in India’s public health sector: expanding health facilities for treatment; the establishment of integrated public health laboratories for the diagnosis of diseases and the expansion of existing research institutions that study pandemics.

What is PM Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission? This is the largest pan-Indian program since 2005 for the creation and improvement of long-term public health infrastructure. It is intended to be implemented in every district of the country. The government will spend Rs 64,180 crore for the 2021-22 to 2025-26 fiscal year program. Bulletin | Click for the best explanations of the day to your inbox What is the first part of the mission? The first part consists of establishing a global surveillance of infectious diseases. At the district level, integrated public health laboratories in the 730 districts will be set up. At the state level, five regional branches and 20 metropolitan units of the National Center for Disease Control. And at the national level, an Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) will be set up. What is the second part of the mission? The second component is the creation of comprehensive diagnostic and treatment facilities. At the district level, 17,788 new rural health and well-being centers will be established; 11,024 new urban health and well-being centers will be set up; intensive care hospital blocks will be established in each of the 602 districts, with a population of over 5 lakh. At the state level, 15 health emergency operations centers will be set up. At the national level, two mobile container hospitals will be set up; and intensive care hospital blocks in 12 Indian government hospitals will be established, which will also serve as mentoring institutions for training and capacity building.

What is the third part of the mission? The third part of the mission will focus on global research on the pandemic. At the district level, the strengthening of the 80 existing viral diagnostic and research laboratories will be undertaken. At the state level, 15 new biosafety level III laboratories will be operationalized. At the national level, four new regional national virology institutes will be operationalized and a regional (digital) research platform for the WHO South-East Asia Region will also be established.

