In a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Prime Minister Imran reaffirms his commitment to protect the territorial integrity of Riyadh





Prime Minister Imran Khan with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday in Riyadh. Prime Minister reaffirms Pakistan’s deep brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia. The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate their efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

RIYAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguard the territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

He said that if Saudi Arabia faces a threat to its security, Pakistan will stand by the Kingdom’s side. The Prime Minister paid tribute to the leadership of the guardian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the progress and development of the Kingdom.

He congratulated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saudi Vision 2030, which aimed to transform the socio-economic development of the Kingdom in the 21st century.

Congratulating the Crown Prince for successfully hosting the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit on climate change, the prime minister said the summit clearly demonstrates the Saudi leadership’s commitment to take concrete action. to effectively meet the challenges of climate change.

The Prime Minister noted that the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative closely aligned with Pakistan’s “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” climate change initiatives.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the implementation of these green initiatives.

Pak-saudi ties

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its strategic ties with the Kingdom.

“Because of the two holy mosques, we are linked to the Kingdom. Second, Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in the most difficult times, ”he noted.

The Prime Minister also praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “I have been coming to Saudi Arabia for 30 years and have seen change under the dynamic leadership of the Crown Prince. I saw the difference. “He is someone who has a passion for change […] and I see that.

He also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support for Pakistan at every crucial moment. The two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Afghan situation

Regarding the latest developments in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of an active and constructive engagement of the international community to help alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people.

He expressed concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and expressed hope that the international community would take urgent action to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to closely coordinate their efforts to address these challenges.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Saudi Arabia this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/378165-in-meeting-with-saudi-crown-prince-pm-imran-reaffirms-commitment-to-safeguard-riyadh-territorial-integrity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos