Xi Jinping’s biography discussion in Germany canceled under Chinese pressure

A book review of an autobiography on Chinese President Xi Jinping has been canceled in Germany under Chinese pressure. German media reported it on Monday. Journalists Adrian Giggs and Stefan Ost to publish their book on Wednesday Xi Jinping, the most powerful man in the world At an online conference organized by the Confucius Institute in Hanover. The Institute of Chinese Language and Culture said on Tuesday that the meeting had been moved to Duisburg due to “disagreement with Chinese partners.” According to publisher Piper Verlag, the presentation in Duisburg was canceled after the Chinese intervention.

In a statement, Leibniz University, of which the Confucius Institute Hanover is affiliated, said it was “in no way involved in the making or the cancellation”, but that the reason for the cancellation of the presentation of the book was “unacceptable, surprising and reckless.” “The Confucius Institute in Metropolis Ruhr has canceled the alternative conference at the University of Duisburg-Essen. In a Financial Time Piper Verlag claimed on Tuesday that the Chinese consul in Düsseldorf, Feng Haiyang, had insisted.

in a the scientist Author Ost said Monday he was “extremely surprised” by the cancellation: “I could not have imagined pressure from Beijing to prevent us from discussing our book.” According to him, the book is a “very sober and realistic” treatise on Xi Jinping’s career. Niedersachsen State Minister of Science Bjrn Thummler (CDU) rebuked the Confucius Institutes on the NDR radio station: “All who live and learn with us must recognize academic freedom and freedom of speech.

Confucius Institute

The Confucius Institutes are controversial around the world for their close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Officially, the organization aims to promote Chinese language and culture, but following events in America and Belgium, among others, rumors are circulating that the institutes are pursuing a secret program. For example, it would undermine academic freedom and the independence of educational institutions abroad, or use them to spy on knowledge.

In the Netherlands, the organization has departments at the Hogeschool Zuyd in Maastricht and at the University of Groningen. Leiden University ended the cooperation in 2019 because the institute was “no longer in line with the University’s strategy in China.” The Groningen department was criticized in February this year, when it emerged that a Chinese professor funded by the Confucius Institute was not allowed to damage China’s image under his contract. .