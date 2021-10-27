Biden condemns Trump’s sidekick in crucial Virginia governor race | Joe biden





Joe Biden has presented a tight race for governor of Virginia as a referendum on his young presidency and an opportunity to reprimand his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Apparently freed from the formal traps of the office by a return to the campaign trail, Biden used a rally in Arlington, Virginia, to launch an unusually sharp and sustained attack on the former president.

Biden had made the short trip from Washington to speak out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who faces a close election against Republican Glenn Youngkin next week.

Remember this: I ran against Donald Trump, he told about 2,500 people gathered in a park on a freezing Tuesday night. And Terry is running against a sidekick of Donald Trump.

The Virginia election is considered the most important of the year, offering a window into public sentiment about Bidens’ first nine months in power and a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming mid-election. mandate for Congress.

McAuliffe, a former governor seeking to return to office, is a career politician and establishment Democrat long associated with Bill and Hillary Clinton. Youngkin, on the other hand, is a business executive who has never held an elected office.

The polls have already given McAuliffe a clear lead in a state where no Republican has won a statewide job since 2009, and where Biden beat Trump by 10 percentage points last year. But Youngkin closed the gap, hammering out cultural warfare issues in schools as part of an attempt to eliminate votes from the suburbs.

Virginia’s tight race took on national significance. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis / UPI / Rex / Shutterstock

Biden, speaking for the second time at a McAuliffe rally, was greeted with enthusiastic cheers but also heckled by climate activists during his remarks. He said: This is not a Trump rally. We let them scream.

He then confirmed that the state-level race had gained national significance. Biden reviewed McAuliffes’ accomplishments as governor, for example on gun safety, and his own presidential record on issues such as the coronavirus pandemic.

He also noted how Youngkin distinguished between accepting Trump’s approval and barely mentioning him in speeches, a sign the former president is toxic to most Virginians.

Youngkin had started his campaign by calling for election integrity to ally with Trump’s big lie, the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, Biden said. It was the price he had to pay for the nomination and he paid it. But now he doesn’t want to talk about Trump anymore. Well I do.

The President made the crowd laugh by saying: Talk about an oxymoron: Donald Trump and electoral integrity ?! I can’t believe he put the words Trump and integrity in the same sentence.

Biden lambasted Trump for his offensive comments following the deaths of Colin Powell, the former secretary of state, and Senator John McCain. This is who Donald Trump is, he said.

He also cited the examples of Florida and Texas, where Republican leaders have turned to the right, and urged Virginians to avoid a similar fate. The Republican Party at the national level has nothing to do with it. Not a joke. Nothing.

Biden with Terry McAuliffe. Photograph: Rex / Shutterstock

But Bidens’ drop in approval ratings over the past few weeks leaves it unclear what a boost he can offer McAuliffe, who also enlisted Barack Obama last weekend to help him fight the apathy and electoral fatigue among Democratic voters. A McAuliffe defeat on November 2 would cause deep anxiety among Democrats and cause problems for Bidens’ presidency.

In the final days of the campaign, both candidates focus on training their grassroots supporters, with Republicans lobbying on cultural war issues, sparking debate over banning books in high school classrooms.

On Monday, the Youngkin campaign ran an ad featuring a mother who once sought to have Toni Morrison’s novel Beloved banned in classrooms. Mothers’ advocacy led to state legislation, which Governor McAuliffe vetoed in 2016 and 2017, that would have allowed parents to deny their children the opportunity to study school material with sexually explicit content.

Democrats attacked Youngkins’ ad and accused him of trying to silence black writers. McAuliffes’ campaign highlighted the controversy during his rally by distributing copies of Beloved to reporters.

Biden said: He went from banning a woman’s right to choose to banning books written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Nobel Prize-winning author, Toni Morrison.

McAuliffe said Youngkin is ending his campaign the way he started it: with dog whistles that divide. He added: He wants to bring his personal culture wars to our classrooms. Folks, we will not allow Glenn Youngkin to bring his hate, his chaos, into our schools in Virginia.

