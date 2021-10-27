Climate change COP26: Kevin Rudd criticizes Prime Minister Scott Morrison





Kevin Rudd has warned that world leaders will see Scott Morrisons’ plan achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd described Scott Morrison as a “Category C Boris Johnson” and warned that world leaders at the COP26 conference would see through his plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050. Under Mr Morrison’s plan announced on Tuesday, more than $ 20 billion will be invested in “low-emission technologies,” but the modeling will not be released until later. Mr Morrison will soon travel to Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, but Mr Rudd has warned the PM will likely face criticism from other leaders. “I think, for example, you could count on the European Union and probably the United States to accuse Morrison, frankly, of this duplicity,” he told the Democracy Sausage podcast. “The debate on carbon neutrality in 2050 is a done deal. Real action is what governments are now committing to through their renewed, redefined, short-term carbon reduction targets for the 2020 decade to 2030. “This is where the rubber hits the road… most governments are striving to advance reductions of around 50% from 2005 levels in their current greenhouse gas emissions. “This is definitely where the Americans have gone, this is where most of the other majors have gone … “The illusion created … is that there has been a conversion of the Damascus road and that there will be flower garlands thrown in the path as Morrison walks towards the Glasgow conference center – nothing could be further from the truth. “ Mr Rudd also denounced the Nationals, calling the party “quite corrupt”. “They ceased to be a party for anything or for anyone other than themselves,” he said. In a broad interview, Rudd also touched on Australia’s deal on nuclear-powered submarines with the UK and US, thus canceling its previous deal with France. “The net consequence of what happened, I think, is… it’s not just alienating the French, but you’ve actually turned the French into a hostile agent against Australian interests regionally and globally. “Mr. Rudd said. “(Also) you have established a sovereign reputation for Australia as a country that does not honor its contracts – not good. “I think most importantly… we now have the illusion that nuclear powered submarines are arriving in this country in the 2030s, maybe not until the 2040s, and that we find ourselves strategically naked in the process of road. “I find the most absolutely irresponsible part of this whole equation … I wonder where the adults in the room were during these discussions.” Read related topics: Scott Morrison

