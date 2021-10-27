Will Trumps Media Startup pay off?





Someone browses the App Store on a smartphone for “Truth Social” on October 20. Photo: chris delmas / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

There is a problem with the flow of reports comparing Donald Trump’s new digital startup to meme stocks like GameStop or the AMC movie chain, whose stock prices exceed what even the most forgiving Wall Street analysts. are ready to rationalize.

The very stocks, in this concise newspaper summary, are the ones that are becoming very popular among online traders for reasons other than their business prospects. But the new Trump company, currently known as Digital World Acquisition Corp., is a startup. It has no existing activity to analyze, only its unknown potential. Thus, there is no real basis for assuming that the market is simply irrational in valuing the company between $ 2 billion and $ 8 billion, the trading range it has occupied since its inception a week ago.

Why might some think this is a reasonable stage, especially when compared to other valuations of highly speculative companies adopted by the market, such as Tesla? Reason might jump on you if you think about it. If he’s playing his cards right, Mr. Trump has a way to capture some of the enormous value he’s created for other media, from the New York Times to MSNBC.

How could an analyst begin to observe the riches to be gained? In the 2016 election, Mr. Trump was estimated by data analytics firm mediaQuant to have generated $ 5 billion in free media coverage – twice as much as Hillary Clinton, who we might consider representing a normal candidate. . So that’s $ 2.5 billion in extra attention that the media gave to Mr. Trump in search of advertising dollars for themselves.

After his victory in 2016, ratings and cable ad sales did not enter their usual post-election freefall. MSNBC was going to have its best year ever. This year, prime-time ratings are down more than 50% on CNN and MSNBC and 37% on Fox, the collective equivalent of $ 500 million in lost profits through less Trump.

Or take the failing New York Times. Its stock has quadrupled in large part because of what industry consultant Ken Doctor calls the Trump bump. The 170-year-old newspaper has seen its subscribers drop from three million to 7.5 million; the 144-year-old Washington Post, another Trump foil, has seen its own numbers triple.

You would be right to doubt that Mr. Trump could put together a leadership team to realize any of this implicit value in the digital industries he targets, from social media and streaming to podcasts. Its partners are mostly unknown types of financial engineers. His turn at the helm of a publicly traded casino company in the 1990s was a disaster for shareholders.

Then again, monetizing his particular synergy with hostile media has been his seemingly successful business model since he left the White House, mostly through merchandise sales and campaign donations, though not coming back to him. than peanuts compared to what its silent media partners are still capable of doing. generate flogging his face to their audience.

A SPAC, or ad hoc acquisition company, to jog your memory, is a special type of stock. A listed entity with no assets attracts funding from investors in anticipation that it will buy potentially valuable assets with the money.

Some reports, drawing an analogy between the Trump SPAC and a meme stock, note that its subsequent trade was significantly higher than the $ 875 million value attributed in Mr. Trump’s press release announcing the deal. However, it is not unusual for stock market investors to assign a different value to a new business proposition than accountants would.

As with any business, there is an execution risk, but the potential is there due to Mr. Trump’s irresistibility to mainstream media. He doesn’t have to be particularly astute to know that they will quickly enter a voyeuristic relationship with his new outlets, driving traffic to his offers even if they rationalize their actions by disapproving and denigrating him. , which only serves to increase traffic for both parties. in the strange marriage of Mr. Trump and his insults in the media.

If he plays well, Mr. Trump could laugh all the way to the bank, just like his mainstream media partners, even as they struggle in cognitive dissonance due to their codependency with Mr. Trump.

Another result deserves to be considered. Mr Trump, whose ownership of the new company is estimated to be 50% or more, only now appears to have discovered the talent other ex-presidents have found to turn their White House stints into pots of gold (his own tour until last week had been a financial disaster). With a promising new online media empire to watch out for, he may well decide not to show up in 2024 as he has found a safer way to satisfy his attention-craving.

Newspaper Editorial Report: Best and Worst of the Week by Kim Strassel, Mary O’Grady, MeneUkueberuwa and Jillian Melchior. Images: Shutterstock / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the October 27, 2021 print edition under the title “Will Trumps Startup Pay Off?”.

Appeared in the October 27, 2021 print edition under the title "Will Trumps Startup Pay Off?".

