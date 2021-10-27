Pakistan, China launch joint appeal for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The Pakistani and Chinese leaders on October 26 launched a joint appeal to the international community calling for urgent humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan, where the population faces shortages of food and medicine over the coming winter. .

A statement said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a telephone conversation, later saying people there need international help to relieve their pain. suffering, prevent instability, ”and rebuild after the withdrawal of the US-led forces and Taliban takeover in August.

The joint appeal came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held two-day talks with Taliban officials in Qatar to discuss a range of issues.

China has urged the Taliban to keep border crossings open, while offering $ 31 million in humanitarian aid as well as 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines made in China.

Beijing has long opposed the operations of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban took power in August, they have kept their embassy open in Kabul but have not recognized the Taliban-led government.

Chinese officials have called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, but said virtually nothing about the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s access to work and education and other human rights issues.

Pakistan wants the world community to unlock Afghan assets to allow Kabul to use its own money to prevent the crisis from worsening.

Currently, the Taliban leadership does not have access to Afghan central banks for $ 9 billion in reserves, most of which is held by the Federal Reserve in New York.

According to Reuters and AFP reports