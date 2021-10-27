Narendra Modi achieves great success in COVID vaccination

by Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury

Despite ruthless criticism from political opponents of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven that his government is working decisively for the people of the country. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated his counterpart Narendra Modi for reaching the historic milestone of administering one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine on October 21, 2021 by his government.

In a message sent to Modi, Sheikh Hasina mentioned it as a remarkable achievement despite all the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted on humanity.

She recalled that this would be a major step on the road to recovery and normalcy for India and the region.

She also informed Modi that her government has implemented a mass vaccination program in Bangladesh as more than 60 million people have been vaccinated with vaccines, collected from multiple sources.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated that India has been an important source of COVID-19 vaccines for Bangladesh since the very start of the vaccination program. The Prime Minister thanked the Indian government for resuming the export of AstraZeneca COVISHIELD vaccines, hoping that the supply will continue uninterrupted in the coming days.

She expressed her firm conviction to continue to work more closely with India to save the inhabitants of this region from the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic and to counter the multiple negative fallout from this pandemic.

It can be mentioned here that since coming to power thanks to a landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party have been working tirelessly and with dedication for the development of various sectors in India, including its economy, as well as reducing the unemployment and poverty rate. Thanks to his brilliant leadership qualities, Narendra Modi has already managed to make commendable progress in the socio-economic sector while also working to secure a worthy position of India in the region and in the world.

One of the most difficult challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is to fight against religious extremism, terrorism and Islamist jihad. According to media reports, in India, the Islamic States of Kerala cluster revealed that around 3,200 ISIS sleeper cells are operating in the state of Kerala alone.

Each of these cells has around 10 members, which translates into the presence of 32,000 Islamic jihadists in the state, at least 40% of whom are women. Many of these women were converted to Islam from other religions through narcotics jihad or grooming jihad (also known as Love Jihad and Sex Jihad). According to Indian authorities, members of ISIS sleeper cells travel to Tehran with accomplices and illegally enter Syrian territory.

This large-scale infiltration of sleeper cells suggests that Islamic State ideologues are now entrenched throughout Kerala and its growth is difficult to monitor or control. Most of ISIS’s sleeper cells are part of its cyberbrigade, are incorrigibly brainwashed, and could take up arms at any time to fight for an ISIS-led caliphate.

According to Indian intelligence sources, these jihadists are mostly modern, highly skilled and adept at using the latest technology and gadgets. Outside of grooming, many have been drawn into this cause with promises of sex, money, jobs, drugs, or overseas jobs. The Kerala Brigade also involves people from the film and media industries, who work closely with each other.

ISIS cell members promote jihadist ideology, albeit secretly. They commonly use social media to transmit information and spread propaganda; they often hold meetings and stealthily assist their military brigade (a kill squad). They are the main mediators between the Islamic State and foreign intelligence groups such as the Pakistani ISI.

The Talibanization of this southern Indian state and the growing tendency of well-educated people in recent years to turn to jihad is no accident. This is the well-planned strategy of the Pakistan-based jihadist groups who plan to use Indian jihadists, like those in Kerala, to launch jihadist terrorist attacks across the country.

The Kerala-based jihadists, along with their Pakistan-based managers, are operating in Kabul, and their next target could very well be Kashmir. In light of the recent repeated targeted assassinations of non-Muslims in Kashmir, the possibilities of a new jihadist terrorist insurgency in the valley cannot be ruled out. ISIS sleeper cells based in Kerala could move to Kashmir to advance the jihadist cause in the event of a planned insurgency.

Analysts said the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan was impossible without the support of the Pakistani military. Between May and June of this year, Pakistan began to position the Taliban with a renewed image on the international stage.

Pakistani Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has publicly stated that the Taliban can wear loose dresses but have smart brains, and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has claimed that the current leadership of the Taliban is moderated by report to the 1996 Taliban who had publicly shown the corpses. then Afghan President Najibullah and his brother. Once again Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has denied US airspace for attacking the Taliban.

Taliban commanders, on the other hand, were functional in Peshawar and Quetta in Pakistan, much like the way Osama bin Laden operated in their backyard. They transferred both their troops and those from Pakistan to Kabul and other major Afghan cities. The Pakistani ISI agency oversaw these jihad terrorist cells and provided fertile ground for Islamic terrorists. When the right time comes, they could contact the budding jihadists in Kerala sleeper cells and order them to carry out massive acts of terror.

With the rise of radical Islamic jihadist forces in India, there is also another serious security problem for Indian intelligence and counterterrorism organizations. According to reports, jihadist groups such as Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, Lashkar-e-Taiba, etc. increasingly use Tablighi Jamaat members as the main vehicle for the spread of religious hatred and jihadism. Hands of Tablighi Jamaat have already been found behind a number of terrorist and jihadist acts around the world. With the growth of Tablighi Jamaat in India, it is certainly of great concern for the authorities to immediately consider imposing restrictions on the activities of this organization, failing which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government could face to serious challenges posed by jihadist groups in India. the coming days.

Blitz

House # 16, 3rd and 5th floor, Route # 12, Block F, Niketan,

Gulshan 1. Dhaka 1212, Bangladesh.

About the writer:

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is a multi-award-winning anti-activist journalist, researcher, counterterrorism specialist and editor of Weekly Blitz. Follow him on Twitter @salah_shoaib