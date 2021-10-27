Jokowi asks regional chiefs to beware of increasing COVID-19 cases, even if they are small





TANGERANGENEWS.comPresident Joko Widodo has asked region leaders to be careful and be aware of the slightest increase in COVID-19 cases in their regions. This is because a number of regions have experienced a slight increase in cases. Some of those areas include the northern Moluccas three weeks ago, West Papua, West Sulawesi and North Sulawesi two weeks ago, and Gorontalo, West Kalimantan and South East Sulawesi last week. “Even though it is a small increase, we still have to be careful. What does it mean? Even if it is a small increase,” Jokowi said, quoted on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, Tuesday October 26, 2021. Therefore, Jokowi asked the governor of Pangdam Kapolda to remind those below him to continue to increase vigilance, to strengthen tracing and testing, and also to test very close contacts. “Then there are also 105 regencies / towns in 30 provinces whose positive cases have increased. Although, again, even if it is small, you have to be careful. There are 105 regencies and towns,” he said. he added while briefing regional heads of Indonesia virtually at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, October 25, 2021. Jokowi also reminded all parties to maximize the use of the PeduliLindung app platform, especially in shopping malls, tourist spots and markets. The reason is that he saw that there are still places that do not yet have a PeduliLindung QR code but are still open. In addition, Jokowi reminded all regional leaders to continue to step up vaccination to protect the population while encouraging economic growth. To date, COVID-19 vaccination in Indonesia has reached 182 million doses, or 54% of the first dose and 32% of the second dose. “I must recall the areas where vaccinations are still low, still less than 50 (percent) to continue to be able to exceed 50 (percent) in November, and can reach above 70 (percent) at the end of December, end of the year, because it is very important for us to protect and protect our people against exposure to COVID-19 and also linked to economic growth, ”explained the president as quoted by detikcom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tangerangnews.com/nasional/read/37533/Jokowi-Minta-Kepala-Daerah-Waspada-Kenaikan-Kasus-COVID-19-Meski-Kecil The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos