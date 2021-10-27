Is Trump running in 2024? Which Republicans could beat Trump?





Former President Donald Trump remains the favorite candidate to win the Republican nomination in 2024 if he runs, and he’s convinced it’s his if he wants to.

If I run I think I’ll do just fine, Trump told Yahoo Finance in an interview earlier this month. I don’t just watch the polls, I watch the enthusiasm.

Trump has come out on top in recent polls of potential candidates for 2024, including a Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Oct. 13 that found 47% of Republican voters would vote for Trump if the primary takes place today. This put Trump far ahead of his closest competitors, former Vice President Mike Pence, at 13%, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at 12%. Trump has said he is not concerned about any potential challenger.

I think most people would give up, I think (DeSantis) would give up, and if I faced him I would beat him like I would beat everyone else, frankly, Trump said.

However, some polls this year have found that a significant segment of Republican voters want someone else as a candidate in 2024. A poll conducted earlier this year by 2020 Trumps pollster Fabrizio and Lee found that approximately half of all Republicans would prefer a different candidate, while a Pew Research poll released earlier this month found that 52% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents wanted someone new.

However, polls that separate Republicans from Independents show a much less favorable landscape for would-be Trump challengers. A recent Quinnipiac University poll shows that among Republicans, 78% would like to see Trump run again, up from 66% in May. Among independents, 35% want Trump to run again.

While a majority of Americans say they have been there, have done this about Trump, and half believe he has damaged the foundations of democracy, support for the former president in the GOP has increased, Quinnipiac University poll analyst Tim Malloy said in a statement.

Beating Trump for the nomination now as the party is formed would require a candidate who could unite a coalition of Ever-Trumppers, Independents, and the declining percentage of Republicans who like Trump but would prefer a new candidate, while reducing Attack supporters and tries to woo former Republicans who left the party, for good measure.

I think it’s going to have to be someone who expresses loyalty to Trump somehow, or at least praises Trump, or is comfortable saying, Trump has done some good. things for the Republican Party, Trump has done some good things as president, this is how I want to move Donald Trump’s agenda or legacy forward, said Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire .

Trump challengers must thread the needle to be pro-Trump, acknowledging that 85% of Republicans believe the former president mainly had a positive impact on the party, according to Quinnipiac, while convincing voters they would be a better choice.

Arguing that they would be more eligible or more effective in power than Trump might be a smart strategy against a potential candidate known for his tweets and impetus. Trump has never been popular as a politician, losing the popular vote twice and spending the four years in office with a negative approval rating. Yet Republicans must recognize that they are operating in the Trumps Party.

The party won’t go back to how it was before, Scala said. It won’t be Mitt Romney’s party anymore. Even if it’s not Donald Trumps, there has to be someone who can appeal to white working class voters like Trump did, because it’s part of your base now.

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah believes the Republican Party needs a new face in 2024. Farah, who resigned in December 2020 after Trump reportedly failed to concede the election, published a Washington Examiner editorial on Sunday on the party’s deep bench made up of credible and experienced potential candidates. she thinks she is in a good position to chase after Trump’s defeat.

Trump has generated new voters and is a fundraising machine, he also lost the last election, both in the Electoral College and by around seven million popular votes, Farah wrote. I’m old enough to remember that the GOP didn’t line up behind Mitt Romney until 2016 after his 2012 presidential loss or behind John McCain in 2012 after his 2008 loss. There has always been a feeling among Republicans that nothing is given; You have to learn it. Losing is not gaining it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2021/10/26/22726483/what-would-it-take-for-a-republican-to-beat-trump-for-the-party-nomination-in-2024-pence-desantis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos