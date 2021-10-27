Pakistani Imran Khan thanks Saudi Crown Prince for $ 4.2 billion in financial support – News





Photo: AFP

Lifeline financial package includes $ 3 billion in cash assistance and $ 1.2 billion in oil over deferred payments

Posted: Wed Oct 27, 2021, 9:49 AM

Last update: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 10:36 AM

Pakistan secures $ 4.2 billion lifeline from Saudi Arabia, a day after Prime Minister Imran returns from a three-day visit to the Kingdom, participating in the Middle East Green Initiative of the Saudi Crown Prince.

The Saudi financial package includes $ 3 billion in cash assistance and $ 1.2 billion in oil supplies over deferred payments, according to the Saudi News Agency.

The Saudi Fund for Development in a ‘generous gesture’ announced a deposit of $ 3 billion with the State Bank of Pakistan to help the government sustain its foreign exchange reserves and counter the impact of the Corona pandemic. The SPA indicated that the deposit was in addition, to a deferred oil payment facility of $ 1.2 billion for petroleum products, during the year, ”SPA said in a statement. .

The Saudi News Agency said the move reflected the Saudi kingdom’s continued stance in supporting Pakistan’s economy.

Financial adviser Shaukat Tarin and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar will speak at a press conference to share details of the deal later today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

“I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $ 3 billion on deposit at Pak central bank and for financing refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion. The KSA has always been there. for Pak in our difficult times, including now when the world is faced with rising commodity prices, ”Imran Khan tweeted.

I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $ 3 billion in central bank deposit in Pak and for financing refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion. KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times, including now when the world is faced with rising commodity prices.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) October 27, 2021

In a series of tweets, Pakistani ministers also shared the announcement and said that the timely Saudi financial assistance will help the Pakistani economy in the face of a difficult environment following the rise in commodity prices and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhrysaid tweet says Saudi Arabia to deposit $ 3 billion in cash at State Bank of Pakistan while $ 1.2 billion in oil is provided as payments deferred.

Saudi Arabia announced its support for Pakistan with US $ 3 billion on deposit at Pakistan’s central bank and also funding refined petroleum products with US $ 1.2 billion during the year, he said. he writes.

Breaking News Saudi Arabia’s announcement backs Pakistan with US $ 3 billion on deposit at Pakistan’s central bank and also finances refined petroleum products with US $ 1.2 billion in the year https: //t.co/z2izW1avIT https://t.co / z2izW1avIT

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 26, 2021

In a tweet early Wednesday, Tarin said: Last night, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister informed me of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s generous gesture to place US $ 3 billion with SBP and a deferred oil facility of $ 1.2 billion to help Pakistan’s balance of payments.

We thank the Crown Prince and the KSA for this kind gesture.

Last night, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister informed me of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s generous gesture to place US $ 3 billion with SBP and a $ 1.2 billion deferred oil facility to help the balance. payments from Pakistan. We thank the Crown Prince and the KSA for this kind gesture

– Shaukat Tarin (@shaukat_tarin) October 27, 2021

Hammad Azhar, who also accompanied the prime minister on his visit to Saudi Arabia, said the package would help ease pressures on Pakistan’s trade and forex accounts.

“The Saudi Development Fund has generously announced a $ 1.2 billion per year oil deferred payment facility for Pakistan and a $ 3 billion deposit with SBP. This will help alleviate the pressures on our trade and foreign exchange accounts due to soaring global commodity prices, ”Hammad said. Azhar tweeted.

The Saudi Development Fund generously announced a $ 1.2 billion / year oil deferred payment facility for Pakistan and a $ 3 billion deposit with SBP. This will help ease the pressures on our trade and foreign exchange accounts due to the global surge in commodity prices.

– Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 26, 2021

Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company, said the Saudi plan would help ease pressure on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves and the rupee due to the recent sharp rise in global commodity prices.

“The deal would help the Pakistani economy mitigate the impact of rising global commodity prices,” Tariq told the Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

The rupee traded under pressure on Wednesday against the major currencies. On Tuesday, it plunged to its lowest value of Rs 175.27 against the US dollar. Foreign exchange reserves also fell from $ 1.7 billion to $ 17.5 billion in the week ending October 15.

This is the second financial assistance program that Saudi Arabia has provided to Pakistan in the past three years.

The Kingdom extended a similar package worth $ 6 billion in October 2018 to provide a respite before entering into negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan later had to return $ 2 billion of the $ 3 billion in deposits.

“The Saudi government would immediately deposit $ 3 billion into the Pakistani central bank account for a year and continue to do so at least until the IMF program is completed in October 2023,” Dawn reported.

Referring to a federal minister, the Express Tribunes said the Saudi government would charge an interest rate that would match the cost of debt contracted with international financial institutions. Saudi Arabia last charged an interest rate of around 3.2% on its $ 3 billion cash deposit.

