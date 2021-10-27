Baffled by Brexit, British Labor must unite to fight Johnson

I feel like I have to start this week by thanking James OBrien and Peter Stefanovic. They both did me a great favor last week and also challenged me.

Lest I be accused of speaking puzzles, I should explain that James OBrien and Peter Stefanovic are two influential people in the UK. One broadcaster, the other lawyer. I’ve been OBrien on social media for a while now and just started following Stefanovic.

They are entertaining and interesting, direct and persistent. And they’re both what you might call thought leaders in the school of thought that believes Boris Johnson to be a clown and a charlatan (among others).

They both accidentally did me the favor of retweeting the column I wrote last week here. As a result, my world has gone a little crazy. I’m always very grateful for the reaction the column gets when I post it on social media, and for the conversation it starts. But I’ve never seen anything like it.

Peter Stefanovic

As of this writing, this column has registered 836,000 Twitter impressions and 66,000 engagements. Almost 34,000 people connected to the Irish Examiner The vast majority of UK online page to find out more. And it was just Twitter. Facebook doesn’t help you measure activity, but I know a lot of conversations have started there as well.

Johnson’s success is intriguing in the UK

It was very rewarding, but a little confusing too. My article did ask questions: how does Boris do it? How did he survive and prosper despite everything? I have a much stronger feeling now, at least if many of the nearly 700 direct responses I have received are anything to say, that the question is a question that really bothers a lot of people in the UK.

Not everyone, of course. If you follow some of the threads he seems to have encouraged there, you will find a lot of people who believe Boris to be some kind of deity and who passionately hate anyone who criticizes him. There are at least some who seem to have joined a worship cult, in which Boris is the High Priest.

There has never been a British Prime Minister, at least not since Churchill in his heyday, who achieved this kind of status. On the other hand, there has never been a Prime Minister since Thatcher who has divided their country as much as Boris.

Brexit is now Britain’s ‘national question’

Although a lot of answers I got to my question, how does Boris do it? were bloody variety if I know, quite a few people had ideas, and more than one challenged me to find the answers for myself. Since most of the responses I received appeared to be from real people as opposed to the types who live under rocks and crawl on Twitter, I thought I should try offering a few responses.

Brexit is still at the heart of it, of course. You know that in Ireland we often talk about the national question as a shortcut for everything to do with Northern Ireland, partition, peace, reconciliation, possible Irish unity, and all that?

Well, from everything I’ve read, Brexit has become the national issue in the UK. It is palpable that the immediate consequences of Brexit are extremely damaging for the UK, and it is highly doubtful that they will ever make a full recovery. But it’s still possible for Boris to blame our European friends for everything that’s wrong, and it still seems possible to argue that today’s hardships and the hardships that heat up the British way are only part of it. the transition to greatness.

Britain is abandoned by its media

Many of my respondents also expressed their view that the British media have largely subscribed to the cult of Boris. I am not qualified to judge this definitively, but as an avid watcher of the news media on television and as a close reader of some UK newspapers there is clearly a point to this.

It is certainly the case, in my observation, that if you want to see a real daily government report, you will not find it on the BBC. Come dance strictly It’s great, sure, but if you’re looking for a critical approach to politics you have to tune into Channel 4, which unfortunately has a fraction of the audience for its news programs that the BBC has. In fact, according to a study by the UK media regulator, Channel 4 lags behind Facebook as a news source.

Urgent need for appropriate opposition But the main thing in my head is different. I have always believed and have seen it up close and personally that when a government gets away with it, the main reason is the quality of the opposition. Of course, if I lived in the UK I would have been a life member of the UK Labor Party. But I guess I’d be pretty disillusioned by now. If the British Labor Party is campaigning for all that matters right now, it is not obvious to me. I know I’m looking from the outside, and I have to trust the media coverage he gets and seeks to generate. But unless I’m missing something, the party seems more dead than alive right now. Here are two recent headlines from the Party’s official website, as an example: Labor calls on government to impose 1.5C-aligned transition plans for financial institutions and large corporations to boost global net zero transition and make UK the green finance capital of the world ahead of COP26 and Angela Rayner comments on the ministers required by the Office Policy Cabinet to set instant messaging chats to be automatically deleted. Hampered by complacency I didn’t read any of the stories these titles referred to, mainly because I was so put off by the gibberish in the titles themselves. And these are pretty typical examples. Everywhere you look, its social media pages are just as bad as the main opposition party’s website looks complacent, self-satisfied, and smug. In a country that sees nearly 1,000 deaths a day from Covid, which the entire health system has struggled to cope with for months, the party seems to have nothing coherent to say. There is a debate in Britain right now over whether mandatory mask-wearing and Covid passports in crowded places should be reintroduced in the face of a catastrophic increase in numbers, and Labor cannot, to at the moment, decide whether to essentially come back to government or try to force change.

Perhaps it is true, as some of my correspondents have said, that Brexit has fatally undermined the confidence of the British Labor Party. If so, they need to get over it. The Labor Party that I remember has always had the courage of its convictions and that is a primary responsibility in politics.

Without that and the passion that goes with it, they’re going to sit idly by and watch a clown get re-elected again. It’s time, in short, for Keir Starmer to dig deep. One of his predecessors (in a different context) said he would fight, fight and still fight for the things he believed in. Britain needs to see him fight.