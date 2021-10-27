Imran Khan stresses the need to improve Indo-Pakistani relations; Take a look at India after Pakistan’s victory





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need to improve relations with his Indian neighbors, but insolently said that after his country’s victory against him in the T20 World Cup, it was not “not the right time” for such a conversation, according to a media report.

Speaking to the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, former Pakistani team captain Imran Khan said India and Pakistan only had one problem – the problem of Kashmir – and urged to resolve it as “civilized” neighbors, as has been reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Photo: File Imran Khan: Now is not the right time to talk about improving relations with India after Pakistan’s defeat to India in 2021 T20I WC

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan lowered himself to a new low on Monday while targeting India a day after the Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Babar Azam and his men during their Super 12 match at the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

“We have a great relationship with China, but if somehow we improve our relationship with India – I know after the Pakistani squad beating last night in the cricket match , now is not the right time to talk about improving relations with India, ”he said. .

Notably, on the one hand, when Imran Khan was seen searching the Indian administration, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni (the mentor of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup), displayed “the spirit of cricket ”and interacted and congratulated the opponents on Sunday night despite being beaten by 10 wickets in the high-tension game.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came a day after Pakistan first beat India in a World Cup match in Dubai. Imran Khan said the two countries only have one problem – Kashmir, and urged to solve it as “civilized” neighbors.

“These are the human rights and the rights of the people of Kashmir to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council 72 years ago. If this right is granted to them, we have no further problems. The two countries can live as civilized neighbors […] just imagine the potential, ”he told Saudi businessmen.

He said India would have access to Central Asia through Pakistan, and the latter in turn would have access to two huge markets.

“This is what I want to convey to the Saudi business community, that the circumstances never stay the same. They are always changing, ”said Khan, who is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ties between the two countries, India and Pakistan, collapsed after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by terrorist groups based in Pakistan. Subsequent attacks, including one against an Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations.

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Virat Kohli share heartfelt moment after Ind vs Pak match | Photo: T20 World Cup / ICC

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. Recently, Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, when asked about the possibility of improving India’s relations with Pakistan, said that if the fundamental problem of terrorism emanating from the neighboring country is not addressed, there would be no chance of improving relations. .

Imran Khan: Saudi businessmen can take advantage of Pakistan’s strategic location

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic location, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saudi businessmen could benefit from what the country has to offer. He called on investors to invest in the Ravi Riverfront urban development project and the central business district project near Lahore. He also mentioned another project along the Indus River with 300,000 acres of fertile land. He said water was available, but a channel was needed to water the land.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo via Reuters)

He said the project had immense opportunities for both countries. Earlier, Imran Khan said that the Pakistan-Saudi relationship transcends all others and that Pakistan will stand by the Gulf kingdom to protect its security if Riyadh faces a threat to its security.

The event brought together a large number of Saudi investors and businessmen, key Pakistani business leaders, Pakistani diaspora investors and Pakistani private sector stakeholders based in the Kingdom, according to the statement. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportzwiki.com/cricket/imran-khan-needs-to-improve-ties-with-india The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos