Achievements of Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin | Click on News

By: Otjih.S

During the 2-year period of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet, BEM UI students rated a number of K / Ls had poor performance levels, 6 K / L got red bulletins for not have coordinated the ministries under their responsibility. They highlighted the government’s decision to pass the Job Creation Law Omnibus Law and revise the Minerals and Coal Law as it contradicts Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s promise to realize the Green Principles. and sustainability in environmental management. Is this BEM user interface statement true? Upon closer inspection, it turns out that this is not true. These are proofs of Jokowi-Amin’s success.

So far, there are still around 10.8 million people living in extreme poverty who have not had access to the National Health Insurance Program (JKN) organized by BPJS Health. President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) goal is for the extreme poverty rate to reach zero percent by 2024. For this reason, efforts will be made to immediately increase access to JKN services for the extremely poor.

Eradication of extreme poverty will focus on seven provinces and 35 districts / cities in Indonesia, according to mapping activities, it was found that these areas have high and very high concentrations of extreme poverty. Because of this, JKN access will be made stronger for the community, at least they have access to health.

However, the health program has improved over time, as evidenced by the increased community participation in this program. The number of public participations in JKN increased by at least 48% in 2015-2019. Likewise, in terms of participants’ ability to pay, the contribution increased from Rp 28,000 to Rp 42,000 for the lowest class during the same period. As for the contribution of the regional government, where the more developed regions contribute more to their population so that they can access services (JKN) in a more equitable manner.

During the two years of his administration, President Joko Widodo created a balance between managing the pandemic, policies on the sustainability of national development and safeguarding justice, law and human rights.

First, the pandemic management policy is focused on simultaneously safeguarding the health and socio-economic resilience of populations. Health rescues include the creation of a COVID-19 task force, the creation of a COVID-19 referral hospital, and Corona vaccination efforts. The president has conducted international diplomacy related to vaccine supply since mid-2020. The supply of vaccines, both finished products and raw materials, has made Indonesia the 6th (six) most vaccinated country in the world. Indonesia’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was recognized as one of the best in the world in September 2021. Improving pandemic conditions in the country have been accompanied by meteoric economic growth.

Second, Indonesia-centered narrative development policies will continue to be implemented, including human resource (HR) development, continued infrastructure development and economic transformation through a green economy and industrial downstream. The construction of toll roads, bridges, dams and ponds was massively carried out during the 2 years of Jokowi-Ma’ruf leadership. In addition, the development of human resources such as freedom of learning, the digitization of education, scholarships for all levels of education and improving the nutrition of Indonesian children.

Third, policies related to justice, law and human rights are an important part of implementing gradual transformation. This includes the protection, promotion, respect and fulfillment of human rights, as well as the constitutional right to criticize. Justice is also marked by the implementation of XX Papua PON so that Eastern Indonesia, especially the Papuan people, have the opportunity to access quality sports facilities, prove the capacity of human resources and participate to become a symbol of the unity of the Indonesian people. nation.

The third wave of the corona virus (Covid-19) is something that is or will happen in Indonesia. Although it is not yet known exactly when this will occur, as many countries are currently experiencing the third wave even with high immunization coverage, the level of health protocols (prokes) is already good.

That the government try to anticipate a peak, as a number of countries have experienced a peak in corona virus cases including Russia, Britain, Germany, China, Singapore, Belgium, Slovenia, Poland and the Czech Republic. In China, due to the consolidation of tourists, many flights have again been canceled. At least nine provinces have recorded large numbers of new cases.

In the UK, coronavirus cases reached 43,324 in one day on October 19. The reason for the spike occurred because community activities were completely relaxed. Meanwhile, in Russia there are over a thousand new cases added in one day. The number of deaths exceeded a thousand cases in one day, precisely on October 19, so activity restrictions were reapplied (Red from various sources).

The author is a public policy observer)