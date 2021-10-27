Turkey gives up expelling diplomats





Turkey’s authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has withdrawn his threat to expel several ambassadors, including Norwegian Erling Skjnsberg, after calling for the release from prison of Erling critic Osman Kavala. Diplomats this week stressed that they do not interfere in Turkey’s internal affairs, only calling for respect for democratic standards and the rule of law. Erdogan threatened to declare all ambassadors who had publicly supported Kavala as “persona non grata”. This is the step before direct expulsion from the country. The ambassadors who had read a statement calling for Kavala’s release represented the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, Norway and Sweden. They insisted that they had not violated an international convention against interference in the internal affairs of a country. On the contrary, they claimed, they were simply urging Turkey to uphold democratic and legal standards and would continue to do so. Erdogan backed down, the AFP press office reported, saying it was the ambassadors who backed out of their criticism. He also said they would be “more careful now”. Erdogan has kept Kavala in prison without any conviction since 2017, when he became a symbol of Erdogan’s growing intolerance of criticism. The ambassadors claim that Erdogan is violating Kavala’s human rights, especially after the European Court of Human Rights found the same. Kavala remains accused, but not convicted, of playing a role in protests against Erdogan’s government and public opposition aimed at ending Erdogan’s reign. newsinenglish.no staff

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsinenglish.no/2021/10/26/turkey-backs-away-from-expelling-diplomats/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos