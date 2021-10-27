This 5th grade student received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi: here’s why





Sai Vishruth is a grade 5 student and an active member of environmentally friendly activities from an early age. When Cyclone Vardah ravaged parts of Chennai, Sai was greatly disturbed after seeing all the trees, swings and everything shattered in his favorite park. He asked his mother when will this all be cleared up? However, the response he received from her was not satisfactory enough after she stated that someone would come from the authorities to do everything in her power. Sai wanted to do something on his behalf because it is his park. Seeing his curiosity and zeal for change, his mother introduced him to Deepa Athreya. Soon after, he became a member of the campaigns and began his “One Family, One Tree” mission. We all have something combined for our family like a car, pets etc. So why can’t we have a combined tree for our whole family that will provide us with oxygen for the rest of our lives? If the 7.8 billion people of the planet take this initiative, the change will come automatically. Sai also shared his idea by writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it became a turning point in his life when he received a letter of appreciation for his mission from the Prime Minister. A step towards a green future The kid also shared many other ideas whereby people can generate a certain amount of oxygen at their level by taking small initiatives. 1. His first idea was that in this rapidly changing world we can adopt Japanese botanist Miyawaki’s idea of ​​urban forest planning. It’s a good workout to grow more trees in a small area and even faster than normal speed. 2. We can reuse old containers at home and start vegetable or vertical gardening at home. We can use plastic bottles and cut them in half and hang them like jars. decorate it and plant your sapling in it. 3. We can reuse the coconut shells and use them as jars or containers for pens. There are many ideas for recycling things around the house instead of throwing them in the trash. During the lockdown, Sai worked and expressed his eco-friendly ideas by sharing green in a one-minute video. He shared fun green tips in under a minute to promote the idea of ​​making the world a better place. You can do your part The feeling of growing your own fruit or vegetables is always something different. You can therefore also take small initiatives at home and contribute to a “green” future. One can simply start by growing tomatoes or peppers by squeezing tomato juice in a potting soil or by sowing seeds of peppers. Read also: West Bengal government bans Gutkha and Pan Masala for one year

