Jokowi’s message on foreign investment: open doors for all countries





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) advised the Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia that Indonesia should provide as much space as possible for investors from all countries. Bahlil pointed out that the number one person in Indonesia has demanded that all investors receive the same treatment. "Under the order of President Joko Widodo, that Indonesia must give as much space as possible to all countries. We are not only leaning towards one country, but all our countries give the same place, as long as it respects laws and regulations. [Indonesia]"Bahlil said at a press conference on Wednesday 10/27/2021. During the period January-September 2021, countries with investment The biggest entry into Indonesia remains Singapore. Total investment is US $ 7.3 billion or 32.0 percent of total foreign direct investment (PMA) or Foreign Direct Investment (IDE). "From January to September, Singapore is still number one. We know it is also a hub for several countries," Bahlil said. After Singapore, the country with the largest FDI in Indonesia is followed by Hong Kong with 3.1 billion dollars (13.8%); China at $ 2.3 billion (10%); Japan at $ 1.8 billion (7.7%); and the Netherlands for $ 1.5 billion (6.7 percent). In addition, the realization of FDI that entered Indonesia in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to IDR 103.2 trillion, or 47.6% of total inward investment. The total value of the investment in the third quarter of 2021 was IDR 216.7 trillion. FDI realization in the third quarter of 2021, Bahlil said, fell 11% on a quarterly basis (quarter-to-quarter / qtq) and 2.7% on an annual basis (year-on-year / year-on-year). Not only FDI, the total value of investments in the third quarter of 2021 also decreased by 2.8% (qtq) per quarter, compared to the second quarter of 2021 by IDR 223 trillion. According to Bahlil, the third quarter of this year has been the most difficult due to the escalation in Covid-19 cases triggered by the Delta variant. However, the realization of investments in the third quarter of 2021 continued to grow by 3.7% year-on-year (year-on-year). "The third quarter is the most difficult quarter as we are facing the Covid-19 pandemic, which has increased significantly since August," Bahlil said.

