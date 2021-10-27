Xis China is cracking down on reports on the economy. Caixin lost its status, investors like Alibaba

Text size:

A-

A +

Tthe decision to deleteCaixinfrom the approved list of news sources is Beijing’s latest attempt to rule over China’s remaining independent press.

Xi Jinping’s plan to reshape the Chinese economy and the Evergrande debt crisis have sparked intense debate.

China Cyberspace Administration Affairs (CAC)publisheda new list of news sources approved on October 20. The list was posted on CAC’s WeChat and Weibo accounts. It was the first time since 2016 that the list of trusted news sources was updated to include 1,300 news platforms and social media accounts.

The other publicationsdeletedfrom the approved list areEconomic Observer,Caijing Magazineand the21stCentury Business Herald. All of the publications removed from the list devote a significant portion of their reporting to economic issues.Economic Observerwas established in April 2001 and modeled on theFinancial Time. AsCaixin, the publication has an English languagewebsite.

Withdrawal from approved sources means thatCaixinThe reports can now no longer be broadcast on various Chinese news media and social media platforms.

Read also : China passes a border law to formalize its actions at the LAC. And Jack Ma is back

Repression on Caixin

Although the Communist Party controls media ownership, there are a few independent companies likeCaixin. The independent media self-censors its articles to align with the party’s agenda.

Until recently, publications likeCaixincould report China’s economic problems unattended by Chinese propaganda machines. The repression againstCaixinmarks a model for controlling reports and data on news related to the economy. China has tried to control personal comments about the economy on social media.

The campaign againstCaixinis not entirely new. In 2016, the mediareportedon the suppression of its articles by the ACC and tried to denounce the practice of the government.rigorously on the Evergrande debt crisis, which may partly explain the latest crackdown.

Evergrande’s contagion can trigger a wave of flaws for developers, one of the story titles said byCaixinOctober 9. Sales of Evergrande Real Estates continue to decline and the price has hit an all-time low in recent years,notedanother title of an article from September 15.

A large majority ofCaixinThe content, both in Chinese and English, is behind a pay wall. His stories have been widely disseminated by reposting the content on other Chinese platforms. The repression seems to target who can transmit information and via what medium.

That doesn’t tell me that they were told not to write these stories. He just says they don’t want these stories to be widely disseminated,notedRoss Settles, Assistant Professor at the Center for Journalism and Media Studies at the University of Hong Kong.

The founder ofCaixin, Hu Shuli hadjoba picture on how to cook a pig’s head, before Caixin was removed from the list. Some speculated that the message was intended for Xi Jinping. The message and image were then deleted.

Read also : Investors know that the Chinese economy is slowing down. But they don’t know how bad it is

New rules, goodbye investors

In a similar action, the ACC recently asked top social mediaplatformssuch as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and Kuaishou to control the illegal dissemination of financial information by the self-media. Beijing is struggling to control thesharefinancial data and financial market speculation.

On October 8, a projectdocumentThe National Development and Reform Commission reiterated that private companies could not invest in the news media sector. Some commentators have claimed that there is nothing new about the restrictions. But others disagree.

While many items banned in 2020 remain banned in 2021, there have been many significant additions to the 2021 list, including banning non-public capital from engaging in news reporting and editions, accounts. audiences, importing foreign news, holding news or award summits. rewards,notedHenry Gao, law professor specializing in Chinese commerce and economics.

The announcement suggests that Beijing may force private investors to completely divest from media-related businesses in the coming months.

Earlier in March, the Chinese government asked the Jack Mas Alibaba group todisposeof its media assets. Jack Mas’s businesses appear to have started to comply.

On September 23, Chinese state mediareportedthat Jack Mas Ant Group had disappeared from the list ofCaixininvestors. Chinese state media laterreportedthat Ant Group had sold its shares inCaixin.

Tencent had also invested inCaixin, and the company’s investment no longer appears on the investment list.

Alibaba still has ato sharein the newspaperQuzhou News other independent point of sale. Alibaba and Ant Group are considering selling the shares of some other platforms they own, but the ownership ofSouth China Morning Poststay with the group.

Perhaps Beijing’s strategy is to slowly starve publications likeCaixinprivate investment and reduce their ability to report on critical issues.

The aim is to ensure that the growing universe of digital media products is politically disciplined when it comes to researching information and discussing news,notedChinese media expert David Bandurski.

For the moment,Caixinis secure since the business depends on subscription revenue for a significant portion of its operations.

Read also : Chinese Xi recalls recent plans to shake up businesses as people suffer

Xi writes an essay

In China, there are deeply rooted questions about the direction of the country’s economy. The Xi’s common prosperity campaign and the upcoming property tax pissed off many. Even Xi himself had to write an essay to explain the Common Prosperity Campaign. It should have been the work of the Chinese state media and other flexible media.

The Wall Street Journalreportedhigh level opposition to the property tax proposed by Xis. The tax would be unpopular among the elite of residents of cities like Beijing and Shanghai.SCMPreportedthat the tax would be deployed initially as part of a pilot project.

Distribution ban is unlikely to endCaixinto publish on these issues, but the deletion is a message to stop critical reporting on economic issues. Beijing may want to make sure it has tight control over public opinion before the party’s national convention next year.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram