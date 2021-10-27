Saudi Arabia pledges $ 3 billion for cash-strapped Pakistan; PM Imran Khan thanks the Crown Prince





Saudi Arabia has announced that it will deposit $ 3 billion in Pakistan’s central bank to boost the cash-strapped country’s economy. The Saudi Fund for Development made the announcement on Tuesday (October 26th), ANI news agency reported citing Geo News. The Saudi Fund for Development announced a $ 3 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He went on to say that an official directive had been issued to provide $ 1.2 billion to finance Pakistan’s petroleum trade for the remainder of the year.

Hammad Azhar, Pakistani Minister of Information and Energy, confirmed the report saying it is a welcome relief for Pakistan, which is suffering from a severe economic crisis. “This would help reduce the pressures on our trade and foreign exchange accounts due to the global rise in commodity prices,” he told Geo News. On the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit in Riyadh, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $ 3 billion in central bank deposit in Pak and for financing refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion. KSA has always been there for Pak in our difficult times, including now when the world is faced with rising commodity prices.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Pakistan also expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for supporting the country in this hour of need. “I would like to thank HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman for supporting Pak with $ 3 billion on deposit at Pak central bank and for funding refined petroleum products with $ 1.2 billion. The KSA has always been there. for Pak in our difficult times, including now when the world faces rising commodity prices [sic]”, he wrote on Twitter. Earlier in May, Fawad Chaudhry, the Pakistani Minister of Information, announced that Saudi Arabia had given its agreement in principle to restart the delivery of oil to the Pakistan on a deferred payment basis.

Saudi Arabia previously provided a $ 6 billion financial package, consisting of $ 3 billion in deposits with the State Bank of Pakistan and the remaining $ 3 billion in a deferred payment oil facility on a annual. Riyadh has helped Islamabad on numerous occasions, including paying for Pakistan’s first batch of F-16 fighter jets in the 1980s and providing $ 6 billion in loans to help the country overcome a balance of payments problem two years ago. Meanwhile, in 2018 Saudi Arabia saved Pakistan by agreeing to provide $ 3.2 billion in oil on a deferred payment basis as part of its $ 6.2 billion program to help Pakistan. to overcome the problems of its balance of payments.

