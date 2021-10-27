Interior Minister Amit Shah 20 years of Narendra Modi leadership





New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the inaugural session of the National Conference on “Delivering Democracy” and reviewed Narendra Modi’s two decades as head of government. Shah said that before 2014 people doubted the government if they should give Narendra Modi’s leadership a chance, but now the country knows Prime Minister Modi better than I do. Interior Minister Shah said that after the 1960s and 2014 people doubted the success of the multi-party democratic system. People wondered if the system had failed because it had not yielded successful results. But, with a lot of patience, they made a decision and gave the power to Prime Minister Modi by absolute majority and now they know that their life has changed and that the Modi government is only working for the welfare of the people. Shah said: “In 2014, the concept of Ram-Raj in the country collapsed. People feared that our democratic, multiparty parliamentary system had failed. But the people of the country patiently made the decision. and handed over the government of the country to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji with the full majority. “ Key points from Amit Shah’s speech: The Interior Minister spoke about the changes made by Prime Minister Modi as CM of Gujarat. He said: “In 2001, the BJP decided that Shri Narendra Modi would become the CM of Gujarat. It was a rare opportunity – because he had no real experience in managing administrations until then. The State was under a lot of pressure after dealing with the Kutch earthquake, he tried to change things and worked a lot on development and transparency.

Shah added that when Modi became CM of Gujarat, the state had 67% registrations and 37% dropouts. He launched a “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” program to promote gender ratio and education. This eventually saw 100% signups and also took action to ensure the dropout rate was reduced to almost zero.

Gujarat is the first state since independence from India to ensure that the budget allocation for tribes is in line with the size of their population. This was done under the VanBandhu Kalyan Yojana, Shah said.

Mocking the congressional-led government, Amit Shah said that Manmohan Singh’s government ended 10 years before the 2014 election. In Manmohan Singh’s government, cabinet ministers considered themselves prime minister. There was no policy for the country, there was no talk about the security of the country, every day a new corruption arose. Shah added: “It seemed that at some point our democratic system would collapse. There was political paralysis. Maybe respect for India was at its lowest, corruption of Rs 12 Lakh Cr! There were questions about homeland security. Would collapse at any time. At that point, the BJP decided to present Gujarat CM as the PM candidate.

The Home Secretary said that after taking over as Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi changed the size and scale of government programs. For example, if earlier in a program it was said that 10,000 people would receive pucca houses, PM Modi decided to give pucca houses to everyone by 2022.

Focusing on the decision to repeal Section 370, the Home Secretary said: “I went to the RSS branch for the first time on March 12, 1980, since then I have heard about the deletion of Articles 370 and 35A. PM Modi got immense public support. in 2019 and on August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35A were abolished forever in Kashmir. “

Shah added that Narendra Modi gave a human angle to GDP. His motto was that the GDP should grow, but that its beneficiary should be the poor and the needy. Its reforms have always been based on the needs of the poor.

Speaking about the government’s DBT program, Shah said that Rs 19 lakh crore has been sent via DBT, supporting the poor and needy across the country under various programs. This highlights the benefits of Jan Dhan Yojana, under which over 43 crore bank accounts have been opened.

Highlighting Prime Minister Modi of Atmanirbhar Bharat’s goal, Shah said, “Today almost all public procurement through GeM has become corruption-free. GeM’s reach will expand further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a massive campaign to make the country self-sufficient. dependent.”

Finally, Amit Shah also clarified his statement that an illiterate man is a burden on society and said: “I was trolled but I would like to repeat that no nation can develop with an army of illiterates”, it is the responsibility of governments to educate them. Someone who does not know his constitutional rights cannot contribute to the nation as much as he can … “

