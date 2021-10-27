Always been there: Imran Khan thanks Saudi Arabia for receiving $ 3 billion in aid | World news





After Saudi Arabia sent $ 3 billion in financial aid to cash-strapped Pakistan to overcome the ongoing economic crisis, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday thanked Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman for extending the extension this useful gesture in these difficult times.

Noting that Saudi Arabia has always been there for Pakistan during its difficult phase, Khan expressed his gratitude and noted that at a time when the world is faced with rising commodity prices, Saudi generosity is failing. has not defaulted to its fellow Muslim ally since the country has deposited $ 3 billion in central bank and financed refined petroleum products to the tune of $ 1.2 billion.

Imran Khan had met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit in Riyadh, which he was invited to attend at the invitation of the royalty. Later on Tuesday, the Saudi prince announced he was depositing $ 3 billion in Pakistan’s central bank to help the cash-strapped country with foreign exchange reserves. According to Geo News, the announcement was made by the Saudi Fund for Development, which said it was not only depositing $ 3 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), but also issued an official directive to provide $ 1.2 billion to finance Pakistani oil. trade in products during the year. The news was then confirmed by Pakistani Information and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar.

This will help alleviate the pressures on our trade and foreign exchange accounts due to the global surge in commodity prices, Azhar said while sharing the news.

It was reported by the Hindustan Times earlier this month that Pakistan is facing a deep economic crisis, the biggest in its history. According to The News International, one of Pakistan’s largest English-language newspapers, the regime led by Imran Khan ideally needs gross external funding of $ 51.6 billion over a two-year period (2021-2023) to meet their needs.

Pakistan, despite its close ties with Iran, shares a friendly relationship with Saudi Arabia consistent with pan-Islamic ideology. Riyadh has helped Islamabad on several occasions over the years, including helping pay off Pakistan’s first batch of F-16 fighter jets in the 1980s and providing $ 6 billion in loans that helped Islamabad overcome its balance of payments crisis just two years ago.

The Saudis also came to Pakistan’s rescue in 2018 when they agreed to provide $ 3.2 billion of oil in deferred payments per year as part of a $ 6.2 billion program to help Pakistan to overcome its crisis.

