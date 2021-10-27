Turkey extends military missions in Syria and Iraq for two years





The Turkish parliament on Tuesday extended the army’s mandate for two years to launch cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq. The motion was first approved in 2013 to support the international campaign against the Islamic State (IS) group, and has since been renewed every year. But this was the first time the motion was extended for two years, giving the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a longer mandate to continue campaigns against Kurdish militias in the troubled region. It was also the first time that the main opposition party, the CHP, voted against the measure, putting it on a more isolationist path ahead of the general elections scheduled for June 2023. “You don’t tell us what it is. You say (this will be valid) for two years and tell us to vote for. Why? “Cogeneration manager Kemal Kilicdaroglu Erdogan asked in a speech to members of his party in parliament. The CHP party voted against the deployment of Turkish forces in Iraq in 2003, but also supported Erdogan in his various international campaigns. The new motion allows the military to conduct cross-border operations against jihadists from ISIS and other groups considered by Ankara to be terrorist organizations. “The risks and threats to national security posed by the ongoing conflicts in areas close to Turkey’s southern border continue to increase,” said the motion presented to parliament by Erdogan’s ruling AKP. Earlier this month, Erdogan said Turkey was preparing to step up operations in Syria, where its forces were attacked by a Washington-backed Kurdish militia in the fight against the IS group. Turkey and its proxies have taken control of Syrian territory in four military operations launched since 2016, with a heavy focus on various Kurdish militias. The militants are also using their hiding places in northern Iraq as a springboard for attacks targeting Turkish soil. The Turkish army often bombs its bases in mountainous regions. Ankara says it is using its right under international law to self-defense, although the operations are causing tensions in ties with Baghdad.

