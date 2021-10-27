Nine people convicted of 2013 explosions at Narendra Modi rally in Patna

The explosions had occurred at the Gandhi Maidan of Patna during Narendra Modi’s ‘Hunkar’ rally (File)

A special court on Wednesday convicted nine of 10 defendants in the Patna serial explosions case. An accused named Fakruddin was acquitted. The quantum of the accused’s sentence will be announced on November 1.

The defendants who have been convicted are Hyder Ali alias “Black Beauty”, Naman Ansari, Mujibullah Ansari, Imtiaz Alam, Ahmed Hussain, Firoz Aslam, Imtiaz Ansari, Iftikar Alam and Azharuddin Quresi.

The explosions had occurred at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna during the “Hunkar” rally of then prime minister candidate Narendra Modi. The explosions left six dead and more than 90 injured.

The prosecutor said the NIA would demand the death penalty for the accused. “It was an interstate plot. The explosions took place in Raipur while the materials for making the explosives were purchased from Jharkhand. The explosions took place in Patna,” lawyer Lallan told India. Prasad Sinha, who represented the NIA in the case. Today TV.

WHAT IS THE GANDHI MAIDAN BLASTS AFFAIR?

Seven bombs exploded in a short time. The first explosion occurred at Platform 10 of Patna Station, and the rest in and around Gandhi Maidan, where Narendra Modi was due to speak shortly after. Modi, however, went ahead with the rally.

The NIA took up the case in November 2013. The NIA arrested suspected mastermind Hyder Ali in connection with the case in 2014.

Nine Indian Mujahedin (IM) suspects and one suspect from the Islamic Student Movement of India (SIMI) have been charged in this case. A total of 250 prosecution witnesses were brought before the trial court for cross-examination.