President Joko Widodo explains issues discussed at ASEAN summit





SURABAYA RAYA ZONE – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits (Summit) virtually from Bogor Palace on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The virtual ASEAN summit brought together the leaders of the ASEAN countries now under the presidency of Brunei Darussalam. “Hello, yesterday I attended a series of 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits (KTT) virtually from Bogor Palace. This summit brought together the leaders of the ASEAN countries which are now under the Presidency of Brunei Darussalam, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi said the agenda addressed various issues such as health and climate change. Read also: President Joko Widodo reminds not to be negligent even if conditions improve “Various issues were discussed at this summit, including health, disaster preparedness, blue economy, climate change. I encourage ASEAN countries to use the momentum to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases in the region to increase together, ”Jokowi explained. ADB Outlook 2021 estimates ASEAN’s economic growth in 2022 at 5%, and Jokowi said we can do more than that, by disciplined cooperation and common action. “For example, I stress the importance of reactivating travel, including tourism, which is safe from Covid-19, and worthy of the global community,” explained the number one in Indonesia . In addition, Jokowi also said that in addition to the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits, he was also present on the virtual agenda of the 22nd ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit, 24th ASEAN-People’s Republic of China Summit and the 9th ASEAN-United States Summit. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zonasurabayaraya.pikiran-rakyat.com/nasional/pr-1852886931/presiden-joko-widodo-beberkan-isu-yang-dibahas-pada-ktt-asean The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos