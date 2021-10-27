Boris Johnson says nonsense … AND he’s right, says GEOFFREY LEAN

Here’s a suggestion for Boris Johnson. He should be careful not to talk nonsense. Or he can end up trashing his own politics and infuriating the British people.

This is what happened this week, when the Prime Minister announced, during a discussion on plastic waste, that recycling “does not work”.

His cavalier comments will anger millions of Britons who conscientiously sort and throw away their trash for reprocessing because his government, and many before him, have told them that recycling is good for the planet.

It also undermined a series of policies successive Conservative administrations have introduced to tackle plastic waste as a result of this newspaper’s sustained campaign.

And such words only add to previous mixed messages from the government that have confused and disillusioned the public.

Mr Johnson blundered at a children’s press conference in Downing Street on Monday. Olivia Devaney from Northern Ireland told him she took care of drinking from a reusable bottle and her family had plastic-free toothbrushes.

She asked, “What are we going to do to make sure people and businesses are using less plastic?

Problem

“Recycling is not the solution,” he replied, slamming the table to insist. “I have to be honest with you; you are not going to like it. He does not begin to solve the problem. You can only recycle plastic a few times, really.

“What you need to do is stop the production of plastic. Stop using plastic for the first time. The recycling thing is a red herring. . . We all need to reduce our plastic consumption.

World Wide Fund For Nature UK Managing Director Tanya Steele, answering Boris’ questions, replied: “I think we need to do some recycling, PM”, but it just doubled.

“It doesn’t work,” he insisted. “I don’t want to be doctrinal on this, but if people think we can just get out of the problem, then we’re going to be making a huge mistake.”

Simon Ellin, chief executive of the Recycling Association, later said Mr Johnson had “completely lost the plastic field”, while No 10 had to hastily insist the PM continue to encourage people to recycle.

To some extent, the former climate skeptic who now claims to be our greenest prime minister of all time is right. Far better not to produce plastic in the first place than to have to recycle it: we certainly desperately need, as the Mail has long pointed out, to reduce its use.

But Johnson’s absolutism is closer to activists like Insulate Britain than most environmentalists. And it is doomed to alienate the public.

In total, 87 percent of UK households recycle regularly, and 91 percent of adults say this is expected to increase.

Not only that, they know that in some parts of the country they can be fined up to 1,000 just for putting their waste for recycling in the wrong bin.

Hearing the Prime Minister reject their efforts will remind many that not so long ago they were urged to buy diesel cars because they were more environmentally friendly, only to find the opposite was true.

Mr Johnson’s reckless intervention will not help his government’s credibility on such issues. Moreover, he is wrong.

There’s no way the world will suddenly stop using plastics, at least not for long. They are just too ubiquitous and too useful.

Their use has grown twenty-fold over the past 50 years and we now produce over 380 million tonnes weighing more than the entire human population of the world each year.

Much of the resulting waste litter cities, countryside and beaches around the world.

And every minute of every day, the equivalent of a truckload reaches the oceans, where it kills at least 100,000 mammals and a million birds every year.

Less than a tenth of all plastic ever produced has been recycled, less than a hundredth more than once.

Britain creates more than any other country except the United States, producing over five million tonnes annually.

Enough to fill Wembley Stadium six times. About 17 percent of it goes to landfill and 46 percent to incineration. The rest, ministers tell us, is recycled. But this is garbage.

Abandoned

In fact, more than half of what remains, about 19 percent, is exported overseas, apparently for recycling, but shockingly often to be discarded, polluting land and waterways and endangering the environment. health.

Thus, only 18% is actually recycled in the United Kingdom.

Worse yet, the National Audit Office reported that the total amount of packaging recycled in Britain “remained stable” for 16 years between 2002 and 2018, while the amount exported increased sixfold.

And we’re not even fully utilizing our 16 plastic recycling facilities. They can process 440,000 tonnes of waste but only treat 230,000 tonnes.

Yes, we need to wean ourselves off plastic, but the reality is that we desperately need to recycle more, not like Mr Johnson suggests less.

Where he is right is that recycling is not the ultimate answer. Unlike other recyclables, plastic degrades in the process and there is not enough demand for the end product.

We need to focus on halving single-use plastic by 2025, something supermarkets like Aldi and Sainsbury’s have already undertaken.

There is certainly support for this, with as many as 85% of Brits wanting retailers to cut back on packaging.

The Mail has been pushing for such a sensible and balanced approach for many years.

He began by campaigning against plastic bags and, following the government’s introduction six years ago of a 5p tax (since increased to 10p) on carriers in England, the number fell by several billion a year.

Inexplicable

As the Mail’s campaign continued, the government banned microbeads, straws, cotton swabs and plastic shakers.

Ministers also proposed a tax on plastic packaging and a deposit regime on plastic bottles and other beverage containers (although this has been postponed until at least 2024).

Meanwhile, the amount of plastic waste going to landfill has halved, while the amount recycled has doubled.

As a baffled Mr. Ellin of the Recycling Association also noted, Boris Johnson’s government has produced “the most groundbreaking legislation and plan we’ve ever seen, with recycling right in mind.”

This makes the Prime Minister’s explosion this week all the more inexplicable, if not totally atypical.

He must keep his tongue. This will never be more vital than the COP26 climate summit which opens this weekend in Glasgow.

Reaching a complex agreement between nearly 200 countries is an extremely difficult task at the best of times, requiring a great deal of tact and diplomacy. As he told the schoolchildren, such a deal now looks like “touch and go”.

The Copenhagen climate summit in 2009 was largely unsuccessful because it was led by a Danish prime minister who was ill-prepared, did not understand his obscure (and often sclerotic) procedures, and displayed little diplomatic skill.

In the end, he was humbled to have to leave the chair before even an unsatisfying and patched up conclusion could be reached.

If Mr Johnson does not want history to repeat itself, he must learn tact and above all avoid embarking on one of his dazzling and often counterproductive rhetorical turns.