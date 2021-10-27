Good potential for ASEAN-Korea links in the green economy: Widodo





GREAT POTENTIAL. Indonesian President Joko Widodo joined the 22nd ASIAN-ROK summit virtually from the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Widodo said ASEAN and ROK must take advantage the great potential of partnerships to promote a green and digital economy for the well-being of the global community. (ANTARA / HO-Press office of the Presidential Secretariat / Lukas) JAKARTA – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the Republic of Korea must harness the great potential of partnerships to promote the green and digital economy for the well-being of the global community, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo. “I think this partnership should focus on the economy of the future, namely the digital and sustainable green economy. The potential of the digital economy and green economy sector is enormous, ”he said on Tuesday as he joined the 22nd Asia-Republic of Korea summit from the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java. Asean’s digital economy potential is expected to reach $ 200 billion by 2025, while green economy opportunities in the Southeast Asia region will reach $ 1 billion by 2030, a he declared. “On the other hand, the Korean Deal project, which includes (the) digital and green economy, is worth US $ 144 billion through 2025. The potential of the digital market in Korea is expected to reach US $ 236 billion by this time. 2030 and contribute 13% to the gross domestic product, “he added. Widodo then called on the ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea to focus on supporting an enabling environment for policy making for the development of a green and digital economy, the creation of a good ecosystem , expansion of investments and support for technology transfer, research and development in both sectors. The ASEAN-Korea partnership is expected to further strengthen concrete cooperation in a number of areas, namely infrastructure and green industry, clean energy, new renewable energies, energy efficiency, electric cars, economic digitization, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and health services, he said. “This collaboration will show that decarbonization actions can go hand in hand with economic development. The win-win paradigm is not zero-sum,” Widodo said. “Asean and Korea’s partnership in the digital and green economy can not only accelerate economic recovery, but also maintain the sustainability of our planet for future generations,” he added. (Anatolia)

