Jokowi recalls threat of third Corona wave after Christmas-New Year





New cases of Covid-19 are starting to increase in a number of countries. President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi once again recalled the potential for a third wave of pandemics in the country after the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. “We are still facing the possibility of a third wave that we weren’t expecting,” Jokowi said during a briefing to regional leaders from across Indonesia at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (10/25) . Because of this, Jokowi reminded all regional leaders to anticipate potential crowds over the Christmas and New Year holidays. Because the Christmas and New Year holidays in 2020 have resulted in an increase in corona cases. The Head of State also demanded that the establishment of Christmas and New Year does not trigger crowds. In addition, a Ministry of Transport survey shows 19.9 million people want to return home by the end of the year. “All the provinces, all the regencies and all the cities must remember that Christmas and this new year, it is better not to travel anywhere,” he said. The former mayor of Solo also called for preparations to be planned in detail. In addition, it is necessary to adapt to the conditions of the local community and to respect existing standards. “With throttle and dynamic brakes, always alert, ready, quick to act, this is what we must continue to keep,” he said. On this occasion, Jokowi also recalled the increase in Covid-19 cases which has started to occur in a number of regions. The increase in cases had occurred in northern Moluccas, West Papua, West Sulawesi and North Sulawesi. However, cases in the region have shown a decline. In addition, an increase in cases has started to be observed in Gorontalo, West Kalimantan and southeast Sulawesi. “We still have to be careful. The increase is there, although small,” he said. He also called on the governor, Pangdam and Kapolda to remind their staff to step up testing and investigation of cases. Consult the following data box: Previously, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin had said the government was monitoring the spread of Covid-19 in all regions for the past four weeks. He also found that there was an increase in corona cases in 105 districts / towns. “There are 105 regencies and cities across Indonesia spread across 34 provinces whose cases have started to increase in the past two weeks,” he said. He confirmed that the increase in cases in the region did not show an alarming number. The number is still below World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Despite this, the government is still anticipating a potential spike in cases. For this reason, the government continues to strengthen surveillance by ensuring that all close contacts of Covid-19 cases are tested. Then, the government also accelerated vaccinations against Covid-19, especially for the elderly. Indeed, this group has a high potential to be hospitalized and die when there is a spike in cases. “We hope that does not happen,” he said.

