Boris Johnson’s Test and Trace program has been called a costly failure





The UK government’s Test and Trace program fell short of its key target despite handing over “attractive” sums of money, according to a report by MPs.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the results of the program – which is separate from the Scottish Test and Protect program – have been ‘confused’ and a number of its targets have been ‘overestimated or not achieved’.

During that time he received the equivalent of 20% of the total annual NHS budget – £ 37bn over two years. The committee also criticized the management of the money, pointing out that the scheme has still failed to reduce the number of expensive entrepreneurs – who are paid an average of £ 1,100 per day – and has not developed an approach “Flexible” in the use of laboratories, which “risks wasting public money”. “Test and Trace’s continued over-reliance on consultants will likely cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds,” the report said. He focused on setting up and running the programs and “paid less attention to these programs delivering the benefits they promised,” he adds. And the use of the services provided by the program is “variable” because some vulnerable people are much less likely to be tested than others. MPs on the all-party committee said that with the program moved to the new UK Health Security Agency, it needed “an appropriate long-term strategy”. Dame Meg Hillier, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “The national Test and Trace program has received tantalizing sums of taxpayer dollars amid a global health and economic crisis. “He set out bold ambitions but failed to achieve them despite the huge sums of money spent on him. “Only 14% of the 691 million lateral flow tests sent had results reported, and who knows how many took action based on the results they got, or how many were never used. “The continued reliance on overpriced consultants who ‘made’ this state of affairs will in itself cost the taxpayer hundreds of millions of pounds. “For this huge amount of money, we have to see an existing system ready to go when needed, but you just don’t know what there will be to show in the long run. This legacy must be a priority for the government if we are to see value for money for the money spent. ” Baroness Didio Hardin was in charge of the UK government’s Test and Trace system The findings of the report include: NHS Test and Trace “failed to meet its primary goal of helping to break the chains of transmission of Covid-19 and allow people to return to a more normal way of life.”

The program’s “excessive and continued reliance on consultants will likely cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds.”

Use of the services provided by Test and Trace is “variable” and “only a minority of people with symptoms of Covid-19 get tested” with some groups less likely to be tested compared to others.

The program’s laboratory approach and the use of contact centers are “still not flexible enough to meet changing demand and risk wasting public money.” MEPs made a series of recommendations and suggested improvements to the program. The Test and Trace program was quickly developed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, led by Baroness Dido Harding, with the aim of testing the nation and tracing contacts of positive cases. Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said in a statement: “NHS Test and Trace (NHSTT) has played a vital role in the fight against this pandemic. “As the Public Accounts Committee acknowledges, there have been improvements in testing capacity, turnaround times, and the speed and scope of contact tracing – and better collaboration with local authorities. “The point is, NHSTT saves lives every day and helps us fight Covid-19 by breaking the chains of transmission and spotting epidemics wherever they exist. “More than 323 million tests have now been carried out across the UK. The NHSTT has now contacted more than 19.9 million people, helping to slow the spread of the virus. “The testing, contact tracing and the wall of defense built by our immunization program are all fundamental in our continued efforts to keep people safe as we return to a more normal lifestyle. ” A government spokesperson said: “We have rightly drawn on the vast expertise of a number of public and private sector partners who have been invaluable in our fight against the virus. “We have built a testing network from the ground up that can process millions of tests per day – more than any country in Europe – providing free LFD or PCR testing to anyone who needs it. “The new UK Health Security Agency will consolidate the knowledge that now exists in our healthcare system to help us deal with future pandemics and threats. ”

