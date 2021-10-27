Trump endorses Jair Bolsonaro, as Brazilian president recommends 9 criminal charges against him





Trump has declared his support for Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, who has just been recommended for criminal charges against him for his response to the pandemic. A 1,180-page report said Bolsonaro plunged Brazil into danger and caused unnecessary deaths from COVID-19. Bolsonaro, nicknamed the “Trump of the tropics,” has regularly exchanged praise with Trump. Loading Something is loading.

Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening announced his support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who, hours earlier, had been the subject of criminal charges recommended against him by a Brazilian Senate committee for his response to the pandemic.

“President Jair Bolsonaro and I have become great friends over the past few years. He fights hard for the Brazilian people and loves them just as I do for the American people,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“Brazil is lucky to have a man like Jair Bolsonaro working for them. He is a great president and will never let the people of his great country down!”

On the same day, seven senators from an 11-member Brazilian senatorial committee voted to recommend nine charges against Bolsonaro, including crimes against humanity and charlatanism.

They approved a 1,180-page report, the compiled findings of a six-month investigation into Bolsonaro and his administration’s handling of the pandemic.

He said Bolsonaro has repeatedly promoted dangerous false claims about COVID-19 and tried to prevent Congress from introducing public health mandates around the masks.

According to the report, Bolsonaro had “deliberately exposed” Brazilians to the coronavirus in an attempt to get the country to achieve collective immunity.

He added that the Brazilian leader ignored several vaccine offers from the Butantan Institute, a government-owned biology research center, and failed to act when he received evidence of corruption in a purchase contract. vaccines.

More than 605,000 people have died in Brazil from COVID-19 more than in any country except the United States.

“Many of these deaths were preventable,” Renan Calheiros, Brazilian senator and lead author of the report, told The New York Times. “I am personally convinced that he is responsible for the escalation of the massacre.”

The recommended charges against Bolsonaro may never materialize. The committee does not have the power to initiate criminal or impeachment proceedings which are in the hands of the Attorney General of Brazil, an ally of Bolsonaro. But the Senate panel may seek to take the case to Brazil’s Supreme Court or the International Criminal Court, according to NPR.

Bolsonaro, who is running for re-election, responded to the report last week saying it was a “joke,” Reuters reported.

He and Trump regularly exchanged praise for each other. The Brazilian leader has been dubbed the “Trump of the tropics” and backed Trump’s unproven allegations of electoral fraud.

In turn, Trump called Bolsonaro a “major non-NATO ally” and said he was “honored” to have his victory in the 2016 US election over Bolsonaro’s in 2019.

