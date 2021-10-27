What the BJP said about the UP Minister’s remark on the incarnation of the all-powerful Prime Minister Modi





“Narendra Modi is no ordinary person. He is an embodiment of the Almighty,” said Upendra Tiwari (File) New Delhi: UP BJP leader and spokesperson Anila Singh said on Wednesday that statements by Minister of State Upendra Tiwari describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “embodiment of God” should not be viewed through a prism Politics. “I think (Mr.) Upendra’s statements should not be seen through a political lens. He was perhaps explaining the feelings of the people and women who now have their own gas hook-ups, houses, toilets, bank accounts and whose children are getting a good education There are hundreds of Prime Minister’s social programs that have benefited many people so for this person Modiof is equivalent to god. If someone does something really awesome to me, they’d be like god to me. But that doesn’t mean they’re a God, ”Ms. Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Upendra Tiwari on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter was no ordinary person, adding that he was an “embodiment of the Almighty”. “Narendra Bhai Modi is no ordinary person. He is an embodiment of the Almighty, ”Tiwari said, addressing a rally in Hardoi. Commenting on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Ayodhya ahead of state parliamentary elections next year, she said: “The elections are going so they (Aam Aadmi party) want to project him as a Hindu face eminent. All credit goes to the BJP for this, other parties have realized that the appeasement policy will not work. If you have to be secular, be secular for everyone. You cannot target the Hindu population in it. ‘Hindustan. The BJP believes in “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas“. This is what we have done and will continue to do.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers to Ram Lalla on Tuesday at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Mr. Kejriwal’s visit to Ayodhya comes just a few months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022. Notably, the AAP will also stand for election in the state. Meanwhile, Mr Kerjriwal announced today in Delhi that Cabinet has approved the addition of Ayodhya to his Tirth Yatra Yojana, a free pilgrimage program for the elderly in the nation’s capital. Speaking to media staff here, Mr Kejriwal said: “Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojana who has been on hiatus due to COVID will likely be resumed within a month.”

