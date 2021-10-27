Donald Trump can’t sue Twitter in Florida, case transferred to California, judge’s rules





A federal judge ruled on Tuesday evening that former President Donald Trump could not sue Twitter in the state of Florida.

“[Trump’s] status of [former] The President of the United States does not exclude it from the requirements of the forum selection clause in Twitter’s terms of service, ”the judgment said.

Trump had requested that his Twitter account be temporarily unlocked before it was fully reinstated, and called the company “the main avenue of public discourse.”

The case will now be transferred for hearing in a California court, in accordance with a request requested by Twitter. A similar result is expected in this state.

The former president filed a lawsuit against Twitter on October 2, suing the tech conglomerate and its CEO, Jack Dorsey, for allegedly violating his First Amendment right to free speech and arguing he was “unfairly censored” by the media.

Often used to make numerous statements and express his point of view, Trump’s Twitter account has often been a subject of division between Democrats and Republicans. Trump would also use tweets to announce official policy changes or things of a similar nature.

The former president himself, however, expressed his use of the platform as a “modern day presidential” in July 2017. He often spent a lot of time on the platform, and Insider reported that Trump sent 200 tweets or retweets on June 6. 2020, the bulk of his presidency.

Here, former President Donald Trump can be seen delivering a speech. Scott Olson / Getty

Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on Jan.8, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in the Jan.6 uprising.

CNN noted that Trump’s lawyers argued that although the former president’s account was closed, the official Taliban Afghanistan Twitter account was still active.

The ruling also referred to the ruling from a previous case, Knight First Amend. Inst. at Columbia Univ. against Trump. This case revealed that the former president’s blocking of other Twitter users violated their First Amendment rights since Trump’s account was a “designated public forum” and a “presidential account.”

Trump was then forced to unblock a number of accounts that were named in this case.

Trump’s lawyers have referred to the case in their own lawsuit, insisting that suspending him from Twitter violated his own First Amendment rights in the same way. However, Tuesday’s ruling said Knight v. Trump had had no bearing on the ongoing case.

The former president initially filed three lawsuits in Florida against tech companies, including Twitter. So far, two of the three have been dismissed because Trump’s lawyers have filed them in the wrong court, according to Reuters reporter Brad Heath.

Beyond Twitter, former President Trump was also banned from a number of other social media platforms after January 6. That includes Facebook and Instagram, which he won’t be allowed to revisit until at least January 2023, it was announced last June.

Newsweek has reached out to Twitter’s public relations team for comment.

(10/26/2021, 10:15 PM ET): This story has been updated with additional information.

