Jokowi: ASEAN-US focus on regional stability, post-pandemic economic recovery and health

Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, said this Wednesday morning (10/27/2021) of three great hopes in ASEAN’s relations with the United States (US).

This hope was expressed at the 9th ASEAN-United States Summit Forum (Summit), virtually from Bogor Palace in West Java.

The first hope conveyed by Jokowi is that the ASEAN-USA relationship must be able to strengthen stability and peace in the region.

According to the Indonesian president, respect for international law, the treaty of friendship and cooperation, as well as other norms and laws is essential.

We want to continue to see a region of peace and stability. “I believe there will be no peace and stability in Asia without the role of ASEAN,” he said.

In this context, concrete cooperation to implement the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Perspectives (AIOP) in an open and inclusive manner is very important.

Concrete cooperation will automatically create high confidence and, in itself, maintain stability and peace.

ASEAN, continued Jokowi, hopes that the United States can become one of the main partners in the implementation of the four priorities of PIA cooperation, namely maritime cooperation, connectivity, sustainable development and cooperation. commercial investment.

The second hope is that the ASEAN-US partnership becomes an important pillar of post-pandemic economic recovery. According to the president, the issue of an undiversified supply chain is exacerbating disruption at a time when the world faces crisis.

In the future, ASEAN stands ready to become an important part of the global trade supply chain. Economic integration is clearly a force for ASEAN to be part of the global supply chain.

In addition, partnerships in the green and sustainable economy must be a priority in the ASEAN-US partnership, including in the areas of technology and energy transformation.

As the COP26 in Glasgow approaches, the debate on increasing the commitments of each country is very present. The President believes that it is important to place the debate in the context of sustainable development.

This debate must also be supported by a commitment to work together to fulfill the commitments. So we can use our energy to fight climate change issues together and not waste energy on blaming each other, he explained.

The third hope is to strengthen health cooperation. According to Jokowi, the pandemic has awakened the importance of investing in the health sector.

And, the development of national health security will be the basic capital of global health resilience.

The supply chain for the production of drugs, vaccines and medical devices must be diversified, including to the Southeast Asian region, the president said.

In addition, Jokowi explained that ASEAN is building a new health architecture. ASEAN hopes that the United States will become a key partner in building ASEAN’s health resilience.

I would like to express my gratitude for the United States’ vaccine support to the ASEAN countries, of which there are more than 30 million. Efforts to achieve equal access to vaccines for all countries will be the key to accelerating the world’s exit from the pandemic, he said.

For your information, Indonesia is now acting as the coordinator of the ASEAN-US cooperation. Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, had the opportunity to take the floor for the first time to deliver a summary of the ASEAN joint statement. (Rid / iss)