Democratic system collapsed when Modi became prime minister: Amit Shah

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said today in Delhi that India would have been in tatters today if Narendra Modi had not become Prime Minister in 2014. Shah was speaking at the conference national. conference to Delivering Democracy: Reviewing Narendra Modi’s Two Decades As Head Of Government, organized by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini to mark the completion of 20 years as head of government under Narendra Modi.

Amit Shah said that when the Constitution of India was written, it was decided that India would be a multi-party democracy. But in 2014 people started to worry about the failure of the country’s multi-party democratic system and ram-raj’s dreams in the country were shattered. After the 1960s and 2014, people doubted the success of the multi-party democratic system. People wondered if the system had failed because it had not given fruitful results. With great patience, they made a decision and gave power to Prime Minister Modi by an absolute majority, Shah said.

He said Modi became at a time when in the previous government every cabinet minister considered himself a prime minister even though Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. There was no policy for the country, no one was talking about the security of the nation, and even on the day a new scam surfaced, he said.

Claiming that there had been political paralysis during the UPA rule, he said it looks like the country’s democratic system will crumble at any time. Perhaps respect for India was at its lowest, corruption of Rs 12 lakh crores. There were questions about homeland security. It seemed that our democratic system would collapse anytime. At that time, the BJP decided to present Gujarat CM as the PM candidate, said Amit Shah speaking of choosing Narendra Modi as the PM candidate ahead of the 2014 elections.

Speaking about the fact that Modi would become the CM of Gujarat for the first time, Shah said that when the BJP decided in 2001 that Narendra Modi would be the CM of Gujarat, it was a rare opportunity, as he had no real experience. from the management of the administration until then.

The state was reeling from various problems, including the aftermath of the Kutch earthquake. But as CM, Narendra Modi made a lot of changes, and worked a lot on development and transparency.

Amit Shah cited the example of CM Modi promising 24 hour electricity, which everyone thought was impossible. But by separating power lines for agriculture from domestic power connections and other reforms, Gujarat had achieved 24-hour electricity availability, which had led to the growth of businesses in the state.

Likewise, the state had 67% enrollment and the dropout rate was 37%. Modi launched the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” program to promote the gender ratio and education in the state, which ultimately led to a 100% school enrollment rate, and measures were taken to reduce the almost zero dropout rate.

The Union Home Minister added that Gujarat was the first state in India since independence to ensure that the budget allocation for tribes is in line with the size of their population. Such a proportional budget allocation for the tribes was made under the VanBandhu Kalyan Yojana.

Speaking about the reforms brought by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah said that previously Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi himself said that out of every rupee spent on public welfare, only 15 paise reached the beneficiaries, and the rest 85 paise was lost in corruption, but Prime Minister Modi put an end to such large-scale corruption in government programs using direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Likewise, the government procurement process has been made corruption-free using the GeM portal. PM Modi also changed the scale and size of the projects, Shah said. For example, even earlier it was decided that 10,000 people would receive pucca houses, Prime Minister Modi decided that everyone would receive pucca houses by 2022. He said that 2 crore of people had received pucca houses. houses and that on August 15, 2022, all the poor in the country will get them.

He also gave examples of projects to electrify every village, provide toilets to every house, etc. as examples of large-scale projects undertaken by the Modi government.