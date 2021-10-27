Plan B crippling $ 18 billion cost: Treasury issues grim warning over reintroduction of Covid restrictions

Restoring Covid restrictions under the government’s Plan B could cost the economy up to $ 18 billion, Boris Johnson warned.

A secret document drafted by the Cabinet Office and the Treasury concluded that reintroducing restrictions would cause significant damage to the economy.

The alarming estimate is based on the ruinous cost of returning to work from home during the winter, wearing face masks and imposing Covid passports at certain places of entertainment.

But the document, which was leaked yesterday, said restrictions that it said would remain in place for five months would make little difference to the spread of the disease.

The projections are likely to intensify pressure on ministers to resist any return to Plan B, which Labor and some health organizations have called for.

It came as weekly Covid cases fell for the first time in six weeks, raising hopes that Plan B will not be needed. The latest government data shows infections are stabilizing after rising steadily since children returned to school in September.

Yesterday, 40,954 cases were reported compared to 43,738 last Tuesday and 52,009 Thursday. This will add to the hopes that the recent wave will run out, as happened after the Euros football tournament.

Hospital admissions are also flattening and fell to 916 yesterday. Daily admissions to NHS hospitals topped 1,000 for three consecutive days last week, which officials say was the trigger for Plan B. There are currently 8,693 Covid patients in the hospital.

Deaths, however, continue to rise, with 263 recorded yesterday.

Downing Street reiterated yesterday that it has no intention of deviating from Covid’s current strategy. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Plan B would only be put in place when the pressure on the NHS was unsustainable, which is not currently the case.

If that were to become the case, Plan B measures would allow the platforms to remain open and continue to trade.

We are confident that Plan B measures taken as a whole will help curb cases of Covid while achieving that important balance of allowing parts of the economy to remain open that would otherwise face severe restrictions or even closures.

He added: There is nothing in the statistics currently to suggest a move to Plan B, but it is too early to draw any conclusions.

The Cabinet Office document assumed that Plan B should be in place all winter until the end of March. He concluded that such a measure would have an unclear effect on preventing the spread of the virus, but would take a heavy toll on the economy.

The Treasury has calculated that the switch to plan B would cost the economy between 11 billion and 18 billion. The main concern is the effect that millions of people returning to work from home will have on businesses, especially in inner cities and towns.

The Cabinet Offices Covid-19 working group, meanwhile, produced an analysis on the introduction of Covid status certification for mass events for the proposed five-month period of Plan B.

He notes that a Covid certification system would reduce transmission during these events by 40 to 45%.

But he warns that, given that only 2-13% of overall community transmission occurs in program locations, there would only be a moderate impact of reduced community transmission.

The Cabinet Office document concludes that the certification is likely to have a positive impact on reducing transmission, although it is not possible to say precisely by how much.