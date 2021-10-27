Politics
Plan B crippling $ 18 billion cost: Treasury issues grim warning over reintroduction of Covid restrictions
Plan B crippling $ 18 billion cost: Treasury issues grim warning to Boris Johnson over possible reintroduction of Covid restrictions
- Reintroduction of Covid brakes could cost economy $ 18 billion, government warned
- The figure leaked from a secret document compiled by the Cabinet Office and the Treasury
- Said restrictions would make little difference to the spread of the disease
Restoring Covid restrictions under the government’s Plan B could cost the economy up to $ 18 billion, Boris Johnson warned.
A secret document drafted by the Cabinet Office and the Treasury concluded that reintroducing restrictions would cause significant damage to the economy.
The alarming estimate is based on the ruinous cost of returning to work from home during the winter, wearing face masks and imposing Covid passports at certain places of entertainment.
But the document, which was leaked yesterday, said restrictions that it said would remain in place for five months would make little difference to the spread of the disease.
Restoring Covid restrictions under government plan B could cost the economy up to $ 18 billion, Boris Johnson warned in a secret document leaked yesterday
The projections are likely to intensify pressure on ministers to resist any return to Plan B, which Labor and some health organizations have called for.
It came as weekly Covid cases fell for the first time in six weeks, raising hopes that Plan B will not be needed. The latest government data shows infections are stabilizing after rising steadily since children returned to school in September.
Yesterday, 40,954 cases were reported compared to 43,738 last Tuesday and 52,009 Thursday. This will add to the hopes that the recent wave will run out, as happened after the Euros football tournament.
Hospital admissions are also flattening and fell to 916 yesterday. Daily admissions to NHS hospitals topped 1,000 for three consecutive days last week, which officials say was the trigger for Plan B. There are currently 8,693 Covid patients in the hospital.
Deaths, however, continue to rise, with 263 recorded yesterday.
It came as weekly Covid cases fell for the first time in six weeks, raising hopes that Plan B will not be needed.
Downing Street reiterated yesterday that it has no intention of deviating from Covid’s current strategy. The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Plan B would only be put in place when the pressure on the NHS was unsustainable, which is not currently the case.
If that were to become the case, Plan B measures would allow the platforms to remain open and continue to trade.
We are confident that Plan B measures taken as a whole will help curb cases of Covid while achieving that important balance of allowing parts of the economy to remain open that would otherwise face severe restrictions or even closures.
He added: There is nothing in the statistics currently to suggest a move to Plan B, but it is too early to draw any conclusions.
The Cabinet Office document assumed that Plan B should be in place all winter until the end of March. He concluded that such a measure would have an unclear effect on preventing the spread of the virus, but would take a heavy toll on the economy.
The Treasury has calculated that the switch to plan B would cost the economy between 11 billion and 18 billion. The main concern is the effect that millions of people returning to work from home will have on businesses, especially in inner cities and towns.
The Cabinet Offices Covid-19 working group, meanwhile, produced an analysis on the introduction of Covid status certification for mass events for the proposed five-month period of Plan B.
He notes that a Covid certification system would reduce transmission during these events by 40 to 45%.
But he warns that, given that only 2-13% of overall community transmission occurs in program locations, there would only be a moderate impact of reduced community transmission.
The Cabinet Office document concludes that the certification is likely to have a positive impact on reducing transmission, although it is not possible to say precisely by how much.
Advertising
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10134325/Crippling-18bn-cost-Plan-B-Treasury-issues-grim-warning-reintroduction-Covid-curbs.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]