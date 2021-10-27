Capitol Riot accused calls for Trump to be “ostracized from any political future”, says January 6 was a “disgrace”





The United States Capitol on January 6. REUTERS / Leah Millis

An accused of the Capitol riots has apparently changed his mind and now says he hates Trump.

Thomas Sibick in a letter to a judge said Trump “should be barred from any political future.”

Sibick added that the riot was a disgrace “that left a scar for which Trump is ultimately responsible.”

A suspect in the Capitol Riots in Buffalo, New York, who was indicted on multiple counts related to the Jan.6 attack wrote a letter to a judge criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Thomas Sibick is accused of assaulting Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. In his letter to Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Sibick wrote that Trump “is not a leader and should be excluded from any political future, what he must honestly do is walk away!”

The murderous January 6 insurgency was a “shame on our nation which left a scar for which Trump is ultimately responsible,” Sibick wrote.

“The shame, dishonor and regret endured are without a doubt the worst emotions ever experienced,” he added. “I do not agree with what happened on that fateful day, especially the trauma suffered by Officer Michael Fanone, it is definitely unacceptable.”

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Jackson decided on Tuesday to release Sibick from the Washington, DC interim prison, but said he must be confined to his parents’ home at all times. Sibick is also prohibited from using social media or watching political programs on television, reported Ryan J. Reilly, a senior justice reporter for HuffPost.

The judge expressed concern that the January 6 defendants are jailed together, worrying about the “toxic environment” this creates.

Experts also said housing the defendants together could further radicalize them.

“I think the fact that the J6 defendants who are currently in pre-trial detention … having them all together where they can apparently communicate by newsletter, is likely to foster continued feelings of anti-government mentality among those who are being pursued, ”said Jon Lewis, a researcher in the program on extremism at George Washington University, in comments to Vice News.

Read the original article on Business Insider

