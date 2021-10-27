Army chief Pak won battle for DG ISI, Prime Minister Imran Khan got procedural lollipop | World news





With Prime Minister Imran Khan having no choice but to tow the army chief’s line, there is very strong speculation that General Bajwa may continue to lead the army beyond his retirement date. current date of November 2022.

Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa revealed both his military weight and political maturity by appointing his ISI candidate, Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, as head of the agency Pakistani espionage while ostensibly relying on the demands of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

With Prime Minister Khan having no choice but to tow the army chief’s line, there is very strong speculation that General Bajwa may continue to lead the army beyond his current retirement date. November 2022. Gen. Bajwa succeeded as Chief of the Pak Army on November 29, 2016. On October 6, 2021, he replaced Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as ISI CEO and appointed the Commander of the V Corps Karachi, Lieutenant-General Nadeem Anjum, as chief spy. General Hameed, who has openly supported the Taliban Home Secretary and global terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani, has been appointed commander of the XI Corps in Peshawar.

The nomination was blocked after Prime Minister Khan wanted due process to be followed as if he indicated he did not want to replace General Hameed, who was again seen in Kabul with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi after his replacement was announced by Rawalpindi HQ.

While Pak PM showed his ostensible influence with the military by issuing a press release on General Anjum succeeding General Hameed as ISI on November 19, the fact is that General Bajwa succeeded in securing civilian leaders happy with an easy victory. Unlike General Bajwa who doesn’t needlessly comment on India, Prime Minister Khan showed his political immaturity by gloating over the Pak cricket team beating India in a T20 match in Dubai. His clever offer of a dialogue with India from Saudi Arabia is a failure because the Modi government will not open any diplomatic channels until Pakistan stops targeting India through Islamic jihadists from stump. The enraged Islamic comments made by Prime Minister Khan’s minister and even former Pakistani cricketers after the T20 victory have been noted by the government. It was seen as an attempt by Pakistani civilian rulers to be seen as more aggressive than the Pakistan Army rulers on India for political gains in the future.

Although General Bajwa saved face Khan by first sending a panel of names of army commanders into consideration for the post of DG ISI, then allowing them to be interviewed by Pak PM, the essential was that the name of General Nadeem Anjums could not be changed. by the civil management.

The change as indicated by General Bajwa occurred despite the increase in temperatures on both sides of the border by General Hameed with shelling of so-called ISKP in Afghanistan and targeted assassinations by proxies of terrorist groups. Pak in Kashmir as it approaches its publication announcement in Peshawar by Rawalpindi. In the end, Bajwa won the match with flying colors, Pak PM only managed a lollipop as a consolation prize.

