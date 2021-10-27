Narendra Modi came as an angel to take Yoga and Ayurveda to the world: Amit Shah





Amit Shah said the immense public support for the Modi government helped it abolish Section 370. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah today launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying the UPA government has no policy or vision for the country and a new allegation of corruption marked the regime every day. Shah was addressing the inaugural session of the “National Conference on Democracy Implementation: A Review of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Two Decades as Head of Government”. “The government of Manmohan ji had ended 10 years before the 2014 elections. In the government of Manmohan Singh, cabinet ministers saw themselves as the prime minister. There was no policy for the country, there was no discussion about the security of the country, every day new corruption appeared, ”Shah said. Shah, who is also the Union’s Minister of Cooperation, said Prime Minister Modi has acted as a messenger from God in bringing yoga and Ayurveda to the world. “On the global platform, Prime Minister Modi came as a messenger from God and obtained the consent of 177 countries to bring yoga and Ayurveda to the world… I believe Narendra Modi delivered a speech at the ‘UN as the standard bearer of Indian culture,’ Shah says. Shah said that in 2014 the concept of Ram-Rajya in the country collapsed. “There was apprehension in people’s minds as to whether our democratic, multi-party parliamentary system had failed. But the people of the country patiently made the decision and handed over the government of the country to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with a full majority, ”Shah said. Shah also praised Modi for his tenure during the tenure of the chief minister of Gujarat, saying that Modi had introduced many reforms and ushered in comprehensive development. The Home Secretary said Narendra Modi gave GDP a human angle. “GDP should grow, but its beneficiaries should be the poor and the needy. Its reforms have always been based on the needs of the poor… For example, the toilet has empowered women across the country, and providing water to every household will further improve the health of all Indians, ”Shah said. He said the immense public support for the Modi government helped him abolish Section 370. “I went to RSS Sakha for the first time on March 12, 1980, since then I used to hear that Articles 370 and 35A would be deleted. Modi ji received immense public support in 2019 and on August 5, 2019 Articles 370 and 35A were abolished forever in Kashmir, ”Shah said. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/in-manmohan-singh-govt-cabinet-ministers-used-to-consider-themselves-prime-minister-amit-shah/2357794/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos