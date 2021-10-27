Donald Trump’s son sells t-shirts on his site that mock Alec Baldwin’s tragedy





Donald Trump’s son is in the spotlight for controversial T-shirts he put up for sale to poke fun at the death of Halyna Hutchins at the hands of actor Alec Baldwin. REUTERS / Joe Skipper

Donald Trump Jr has received a torrent of criticism for selling t-shirts mocking the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot him on set last week.

The t-shirts, which are stamped with the words Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People, are sold on the Trump Jr. website for $ 27.99.

The incident comes after Baldwin, 63, who has long been a staunch supporter of gun control in the United States, accidentally killed the cinematographer when he fired a utility pistol on set. his new movie Rust.

Trump Jr. posted the shirts via an Instagram story yesterday, urging his followers to get theirs now before posting a Photoshopped image of Baldwin in the shirt.

Critics immediately emerged, calling it deplorable that Trump Jr. used the death of Hutchins as a blow to cultivate hatred against the actor who has gained popularity in recent times, among other things for his impersonations of former President Donald Trump on the American comedy show Saturday. Night live.

The shirt sells for almost $ 30 on the Donald Trump Jr. page.

The networks were also not lagging behind, calling Trump Jr.’s stunt miserable and disgusting, and the former president’s own son as someone who can do anything to make money.

Some have encouraged the Hutchins family to sue Trump Jr. for trying to profit from Halyna’s death.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a Parkland school shooting in February 2018, tweeted how her family felt and called Trump Jr. a scum of a miserable earth family.

Donald Trump Jr even uploaded a Photoshopped photo of Alec Baldwin wearing one of his t-shirts.

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. has responded to the media reaction to Hutchin’s death and widespread sympathy for Baldwin in the wake of the fatal shooting.

As a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms, Trump Jr. accused the media of shielding Baldwin from criticism because they agreed with his political position and claimed that Baldwin would have torn any other actor apart. if he had participated in that is their place, which the media would have done too.

Baldwin described the murder as a tragic accident after the shooting in a Twitter post last week and has not spoken to the media since.

The moving images of the meeting between Alec Baldwin and the family of Halyna Hutchins who died in the middle of a terrible accident on the set of Rust

There are no words to express my shock and sadness at the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, our deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation, wrote Baldwin.

My heart is broken for her husband, her son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna, she added.

Halyna’s fatal shooting is being treated as an accident and no charges have been laid against Baldwin.

