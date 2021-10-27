Imran Khan government struggles to tackle outlawed Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan: report





In addition to record inflation and widespread criticism from the opposition, a major problem facing the Imran Khan government is the continued protest by the outlawed Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). In the aftermath of the release of 350 workers from the outlawed Islamist group, Imran Khan’s government on Monday gave a green signal to unfreeze TLP accounts. Imran Khan’s government is also working on a plan to free jailed TLP leader Saad Rizvi.

“Mentally, we should accept that he [TLP] is the third largest party in the Punjab and it has to play politics, ”Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said at a press conference Monday afternoon. “We don’t want any confrontation; we want to end this daily feud, “said Rashid, quoted by Pakistani daily The Express Tribune, who declared TLP a banned organization.” We are keeping our commitments, “the minister said.

According to vernacular media reports, the Lal Masjid Talibs are now on the road to support Tehreek Labbaik and heavy clashes have taken place in Lahore. Two Tehreek Labbaik activists and two police officers died there in the Lahore clash. These policemen, a police chief and a police officer were run over. According to the news agency, the number of police officers who died in the clashes was three. A video released by Tehreek Labbaik indicates that several of its injured activists were still lying on the roads of Lahore, most of them in critical condition.

It is claimed that several parties were reduced to the state of battlefields after the Friday prayers and that life came to a standstill due to unrest which also led to the suspension of mobile services in the city. (ANI)

