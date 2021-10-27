Mark Drakeford describes Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “the bottom of the barrel”

The Welsh Prime Minister described Boris Johnson as “the bottom of the barrel”.

Mark Drakeford spoke at the annual Aneurin Bevan Memorial Lecture, hosted by the Aneurin Bevan Society, on Monday evening in Westminster.

In it, he continued his vocal criticism of the UK government.

Speaking of the failure to continue increasing universal credit 20, the Prime Minister said: “The Cameron and Osborne era saw the poorest bear the heaviest burden of austerity, with frozen benefits and children forced to find themselves at the forefront of reductions in family allowances and family allowances. the contemptible family hat.

“We would have thought the bottom of the barrel had been scraped, but we hadn’t counted with Boris Johnson. The recent 20% cut in weekly universal credit is the most brutal cut in benefit support in more than 70 years . “

He referred to the result of the 2019 general election where the Tories won an 80-seat majority in Westminster, but in three of the UK’s four countries the elections were won by other parties.

He said people might have expected “some humility” from Mr Johnson in this context of the outcome.

“The feeling that the best thing to do would be to work closely with others in parts of the UK where its own mandate was much weaker. The very feeling of having to be cautious. To ensure that one voluntary association of four nations could be preserved by consent and by providing the tangible benefits of membership in a larger political, economic and social union.

“You might have thought it, but the reality turned out to be just the opposite. The dominant strain is not the only strain, but the dominant strain – in the first Conservative majority government since devolution was, for almost two years, a determined and aggressive unilateralism.

“Their theory clearly shows that devolution has undermined the UK, it has placed too much power and too much importance in the hands of opponents with whom they do not agree; successive UK governments have been too appeasing to the ever-demanding Celtic fringe ingrates and grant junkies and it’s time to show who’s boss. This is what I describe as the playbook to show them. “

He asked the question: “How to save the union? “.

“We must first recognize that the Union means different things to different people. This is why muscular trade unionism – forcing a specific Anglo-centric form of the Union on the British people – fails dramatically as a unifying strategy Rather than uniting people, it alienates those who The Cabinet Offices Union Directorate’s proposals to bolster British patriotism, which often seem to revolve primarily around better branding and flag mania, often risk falling. neglect regional variations in British identity.

“They seem to think that every nation’s desire for greater decision-making and greater control over their daily lives can be met by easy, top-down proposals for a new branding or by shouting even louder. on the crumbs which are distributed with kindness.

“He seems to believe that increasing both the size and the number of Union flags stuck on vaccine vials or face masks or used as official wallpaper will convince people of the value of the Union. In short, it won’t. “







(Image: PA)



Mr Drakeford said: “Only Labor can save the Union. Only a Labor Party ready to advocate for a modern and collaborative union for four nations can give it a chance for a viable and sustainable future.

“I think the need to advocate for the UK is increasingly urgent.”

Again, Mr Drakeford said devolution is under threat because of the Conservative government.

“What the election of the first working-majority Conservative government since 1999 demonstrates, however, is just how vulnerable the devolution regulations that allowed these things have been to continued attacks by the Conservatives.

“The next Labor government must anchor decentralization, putting the settlement beyond the unilateral ability of a hostile Conservative party to overturn provisions approved in two Welsh referendums.

“Decisions which only affect people who live in Wales should only be made by people who live in Wales. This principle is violated daily by the current UK government.”

Mr Drakeford said he hoped reform of the House of Lords would be a Labor pledge in the next general election by replacing it with a House of Union ensuring representation of UK nations and regions and by a composition that truly reflects the voting preferences of the population.

“Of course, there is a larger reform agenda that I cannot cover tonight. It will be up to the Gordon Brown commission, which Keir Starmer has instigated, to make these proposals, building on the work we have. engaged in the Welsh context and will be led by Dr Rowan Williams and Professor Laura McAllister.

“There can be no hesitation that radical reform must be the agenda of the next British Labor government. It will no doubt be faced with the call that reform has always faced, that other questions are more urgent. “

He also called for electoral reform.

“In Scotland, in December 2019, the Liberal Democrats won 9% of the vote and won four seats. Labor won 19% of the vote and won just one seat. Almost two in ten votes cast lead to one in 59. seats won.

I have all kinds of democratic wrangling with such a system, but for today I’m sure its continuation will only further fuel the cracks that threaten to separate the UK. “

