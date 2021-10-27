Pakistan appoints Nadeem Anjum as ISI chief after weeks of delay





The announcement follows weeks of speculation that the delay meant a wedge between speculation from civilian and military powers, which officials have denied.

Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum has been approved as head of ISI after a final consultation between Pakistani Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Twitter @ FarazWahab1)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has signed a new head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency, the military said on Tuesday, after weeks of delay as regional actors attempt to stabilize security and l economy of neighboring Afghanistan.

Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum has been approved as head of ISI after a final consultation between Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa and Khan.

The head of ISI is one of the most important posts in Pakistan, at the intersection of domestic politics, war on militancy and Pakistan’s foreign relations.

The appointment comes as Afghanistan faces the risk of an economic collapse and a potential resurgence of militancy from groups, such as the Islamic State after the Taliban took control in August.

Pakistani authorities, including ISI, have long been accused of having ties to high-ranking Taliban members and offering them refuge, charges vehemently denied by Islamabad.

In recent months, the current ISI chief has made two known trips to Kabul to meet with Taliban officials, including one this month with the country’s foreign minister.

The appointment of Anjum signals a possible smoothing of relations with the army, whose leader had pushed for a reshuffle of key personnel. Anjum, a three-star general with previous posts in Punjab and southwestern Balochistan province, will take up his new post on November 20, according to a military statement.

The military had previously said the outgoing ISI chief Faiz Hameed would be stationed in the northwestern town of Peshawar, not far from the Afghan border, as a corps commander.

