President Joko Widodo inspecting the site of the Freeport smelter in Gresik, East Java. SETPRES

Stimulate the downstream industry, towards a tough Indonesia

Indonesian exports are not enough to be done only in the form of raw materials, Indonesia has to do it downstream. So the industry of this nation can jump.

For a long time, President Joko Widodo encouraged economic players to go along with it. Indeed, by going downstream, this nation gains in added value and in the competitiveness of its products.

The question of endorsement takes off when the Head of State proceeds to revolutionary development foundry PT Freeport Indonesia in the Gresik Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Talk about foundry Freeport Indonesia, in fact the development is long overdue.

However, the awareness never materialized, there was even a standoff over the issue. Including, about the location foundry the.

However, the government eventually succeeded in forcing Freeport Indonesia to build immediately. foundry the. This happened after the mining company planned to extend its operating license.

In the new legal regime, there is a provision for a Special Mining License (IUPK) — a license granted to Freeport. In the new permit, there is a provision concerning the obligation of the company to build foundry which is an integral part of Freeport Indonesia’s license to continue operating until 2041.

The importance of the question of the downstream and future of industrial sustainability in the future of this nation indeed concerns President Joko Widodo. The president’s very clear directive was spelled out in his remarks on the erection of the first development pillar. foundry at SEZ, Gresik, Tuesday (12/10/2021).

On this occasion, the Head of State stressed that this nation needs to strengthen industrial downstream. In fact, President Jokowi added, he will order one by one companies, both private and public, that are related to mining (and) minerals and coal, to go downstream.

“Why? Again, to make Indonesian nation’s products higher value. So don’t send raw, don’t send form raw materials. All these elements bring added value to the country, ”said President Joko Widodo.

that is to say will give Income higher to the state, then create more jobs. “He is goal which is important for the people, and of course makes our nation more independent, more advanced.

The head of state also illustrated that Indonesia has very large copper reserves, even being included in the category of the seven countries with the largest copper reserves in the world. “That’s what a lot (of) we don’t know,” President Jokowi said.

According to the Head of State, this enormous potential must be used as best as possible for the prosperity of the population by creating the highest added value for the country’s economy.

Don’t let this landmine country have concentrates, though. foundry-does not have, the downstream is found in other countries, such as Spain, Japan. The added value means that other countries benefit from it. “That is why foundry PT Freeport Indonesia was built in the country, notably in Gresik, in the province of East Java.

Design foundry Freeport Indonesia in the form of: one line with a production capacity of 1.7 million tonnes of concentrate per year. From this concentrate, foundry it then produced 600,000 coppers. Investments disbursed for its construction reached 42 trillion rupees. Foundry It was built on 100 hectares of land.

More and more foundries

I hope many more foundry built. Data from the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment indicate that the number of foundry continues to increase. When 2001, the number foundry in Indonesia there are only 17 units, in 2020 up to 19 units, in 2021 up to 23 units, and in 2024 it is planned foundry can reach 53 units.

This means that this nation is on the right track, moving towards downstream products, not just exporting concentrates in the form of land and water. Many Indonesian mining products require a downstream touch

For example nickel products. The raw nickel product is then transformed into ferronickel (FeNi) through a deep purification process foundry. The added value of nickel products has increased fourfold.

Likewise with coal. Through the downstream process, coal products can produce dimethyl ether (DME). From this product, Indonesia can reduce imports of millions of tons of LPG every year.

The same can be done for CPO products. President Jokowi on one occasion some time ago called for Indonesia to stop the export of crude palm oil (CPO).crude palm oil/ CPO) so that these raw materials can be transformed into high added value derivatives.

“At some point stop what’s called CPO exports. It must be cosmetic, it must be butter, it must be biodiesel and other derivatives, ”said the Head of State.

Indonesia, continued President Jokowi, must have the courage to stop exporting raw materials, even if there is potential for legal action at the International Trade Organization (WTO). If the policy has been taken, this country must also be prepared if there is a lawsuit against the policy of backing natural resources.

This data from the Ministry of Industry also confirms that the actions taken by Indonesia with the downstream policies are correct. According to the data, in 10 years, exports of palm oil products have increased significantly, from 20% in 2010 to 80% in 2020.

Especially about the roadmap The development of the downstream palm oil industry and its objectives are all regulated by Regulation of Minister of Industry number 13 of 2010. Therefore, President Jokowi has repeatedly stressed the importance of l ‘downstream.

The head of state estimated that Indonesia is indeed rich in bauxite, coal, as well as other mining and CPO products. Therefore, we have to go downstream so that there is an increase in added value for the country.

“But that’s not enough there [komoditas hulu]“If we go downstream, our industry can certainly bounce back again,” President Jokowi said.

The policy of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia, the government cabinet under the leadership of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, which has been in place since 2019, has set the course for a strong and growing Indonesia.

Policies in the industrial sector by continuously strengthening the deepening of the structure of the manufacturing industry, through downstream policies based on the primary sector, must be continuously championed and implemented at the level of each industry.

In addition, through the downstream program, the benefits of increased value addition to the national economy, including increased investment, employment and growth of the domestic manufacturing industry, are quite important.

The strengthening of downstream must be constantly encouraged for economic players to do so. Therefore, several instruments, including granting tax incentives and reducing import duties for products that support the downstream industry, may also continue to be given as sweeteners. Finally, the ideals of Indonesia Tough, Indonesia Grows can be realized.

Author: Firman Hydranto

Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari

You can repost, rewrite and / or copy this content citing the source Indonesia.go.id