Jokowi expects America to be ASEAN’s primary health security development partner





Loading…

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed three hopes regarding the relationship between ASEAN with the United States (US) in the future. This was conveyed by Jokowi in his speech during his participation in the 9th ASEAN-US Summit which was held virtually. (Jokowi) expressed three hopes regarding the relationship betweenwith the United States (US) in the future. This was conveyed by Jokowi in his speech during his participation in the 9th ASEAN-US Summit which was held virtually. Jokowi said, first, that ASEAN-US relations must be able to strengthen stability and peace in the region.

“Your Excellency, we want to continue to see our region become a peaceful and stable region. I am sure there will be no peace and stability in Asia without the role of ASEAN,” Jokowi said. in a press release from the presidency. Secretariat, Tuesday (10/26/2021). . According to Jokowi, respect for international law, the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, as well as other norms and laws is essential. In this context, concrete cooperation to implement the ASEAN perspectives on the Indo-Pacific in an open and inclusive manner becomes very important. Through concrete cooperation, high confidence will be established, which will naturally support stability and peace. “ASEAN hopes that the United States can become one of the main partners in the implementation of the four priorities of PIA cooperation, namely maritime transport, connectivity, SDGs and trade in investments,” said he explained.Read: Jokowi asks regional chiefs to advise citizens not to travel during Christmas and New Year holidays Second, the ASEAN-US partnership must become an important pillar of post-pandemic economic recovery. According to Jokowi, the issue of an undiversified supply chain has exacerbated the disruption at a time when the world faces crisis. “In the future, ASEAN stands ready to become an important part of the global trade supply chain. Economic integration is clearly a force for ASEAN to be part of the global supply chain, ”he said. In addition, partnerships in the green and sustainable economy must be a priority in the ASEAN-US partnership, including in the areas of technology and energy transformation. As the COP26 in Glasgow approaches, the debate on increasing the commitments of each country is very present. Jokowi sees this debate as important to place in the context of sustainable development. “This debate must also be supported by a commitment to work together to fulfill the commitments. So we can use our energy to tackle climate change issues together and not waste energy blaming each other,” he said. he explained.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/580730/15/jokowi-harap-amerika-jadi-mitra-utama-pembangunan-ketahanan-kesehatan-asean-1635268200 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos