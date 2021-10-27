PM Modi to virtually attend East Asia Summit today





16th East Asia Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the 16th East Asia Summit today, October 27, 2021. Established in 2005, the East Asia Summit is a regional forum that meets annually. It initially brought together the leaders of 16 countries located in East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, but membership has expanded to 18 countries, including the United States and Russia. at the 2011 East Asia Summit. The East Asia Summit member countries include 10 ASEAN member states and India, the United States, China, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand and Australia. Importance The East Asia Summit is held after the annual ASEAN Leaders Meeting. ASEAN has played a central role in the forum since its inception. The first-ever East Asia Summit was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 14, 2005. India is one of the founding members of the East Asia Summit. The nation is committed to strengthening the strength of the forum and increasing its effectiveness in the face of contemporary challenges. The East Asia Summit is an important platform to enhance practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building on the convergence of ASEAN Perspectives on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). Agenda for the 2021 East Asia Summit The 16th East Asia Summit will include discussions on issues of regional and international concern, including maritime security, terrorism and Covid-19 cooperation. India is also expected to co-sponsor statements on green recovery, mental health and economic recovery through tourism. PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India Summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on October 28, 2021. During the summit, Prime Minister Modi will discuss the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership. It will also take stock of progress in key areas such as health, commerce, commerce, COVID-19, education, culture and connectivity. Major regional and international developments, including post-pandemic economic recovery, will also be discussed at the summit.

