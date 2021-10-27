Boris Johnson jokes about ‘Feeding humans to animals’ at children’s climate press conference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised his eyebrows with a questionable joke made during a press conference with children on Monday. Johnson was addressing the event for children ages 8 to 12, where climate change was being discussed, when the joke in question was made. Bloomberg Quint reported that Johnson is co-hosting the conference with Tanya Steele, managing director of conservation organization WWF UK. After Steele spoke about the need to bring back nature in the context of climate change, saying that 97% of mammals are humans and pets while only 3% are wild animals, Johnson joked: “We could feed some of the humans for the animals too. “In his defense, this made the kids laugh. A Mirror report said Steele, in response, joked about holding a vote to see if there would be any candidates for the same. ”She continued to add that our responsibilities must certainly be taken seriously.

The event, which precedes the COP26 climate summit, was broadcast on YouTube. According to a Mirror report, the Prime Minister also said at the event that he was concerned about whether the COP26 meeting would convince the 197 nations to control global warming, i.e. less than 1, 5 ° C. Among other jokes Johnson made was a comment about the need to prevent cows from burping too much so that they emit less methane. Johnson’s spokesperson later said most people took his comment on feeding people to animals as intended: a joke.

COP stands for Conference of the Parties and this will be the 26th meeting of all signatory countries to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which entered into force in 1994. The last such summit, COP21, took place in Paris where virtually every country in the world has pledged to keep global temperature rise less than 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels or, ideally, less than 1.5 degrees. The pre-industrial means before the Industrial Revolution, which led to the birth of factories and mechanization, began in Britain in the mid-1700s.

