Boris Johnson grilled schoolgirl Olivia Devaney vows to keep recycling





A Co Down schoolgirl spoke about her experience grilling the PM on recycling. livia Devaney (7) asked Boris Johnson at the children’s climate press conference about how people and businesses can reduce plastic use. Mr Johnson’s surprising response was that plastic recycling was not working. People think we can recycle to get out of the problem, but we would be making a huge mistake. We must reduce our use of plastic, we must also restore the balance of nature. Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster with her mother Gillian, Olivia said it had been a nerve-racking experience. It was scary at first, but then the butterflies flew out of me and when I started talking I realized it was serious. It’s a great thing to talk to someone so important, she says. Olivia said she disagreed with Mr Johnson’s claim that plastic recycling was just a red herring. “I asked him to use less plastic and he replied on recycling. He said a few good things but they came out the wrong way. “I will continue to recycle. Olivia added that she was very interested in animals because her grandfather was a farmer. “I like to help him. He loves animals and so do I. I think it’s important to know where my food comes from. “When I go to the store with my mother, we saw lettuce and one of the lettuce was from Spain. “Mum told me it was a longer trip for us and then we chose the Northern Ireland one instead. When asked if she was going to continue asking important people her questions, Olivia replied: I would like to continue to talk to people, my friends and family, about the importance of less plastic and I tell important people when I get the chance.

