As Britain’s top diplomat, the Queen will be missed by Boris Johnson whose job has just gotten even more difficult





The Queen is the UK’s top diplomat, the only British figure visiting politicians are always delighted to meet. His depth of experience is unmatched and reminds every generation of leaders that there is nothing new under the political sun. Her Majesty was expected to be one of the hosts for next week’s COP26 summit in Glasgow, in turn echoing the head of the G7 rally in Cornwall earlier this year where she charmed Joe Biden at the Eden Project. Instead, Boris Johnson’s backup will come in the form of other members of the royal family, such as Prince Charles and Prince William, who are a little less universally known and worshiped. The sense of a generational handover will be diminished, and the Prime Minister will not be able to appeal to the supreme authority of the nation as he pushes for action. Mr Johnson’s dizzying ambitions for the COP have already been curtailed: the rich world will not keep its previous pledge to commit $ 100 billion in climate finance, and countries are unlikely to commit to cut their emissions enough to keep global warming below 1.5 C. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are among the leaders who missed the event, citing Covid-19 as an excuse. The absence of Queens adds to the feeling that the summit is likely to end like a wet firecracker, or at best a stage that moves the world forward but at a pace still far too slow to meet the scale of the challenge. It would be a blow to Mr Johnson’s global agenda in Britain. < class=""> Read more Queen will not attend COP26 climate summit in Glasgow due to health fears Ministers will now trust another 95-year-old even more: Sir David Attenborough will be in Glasgow, and his moral clarity could do something to make up for the poor health of his nonagenarian colleague.

